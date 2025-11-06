YETI says its $38 million gamble will hit the market in 2025, but it's running out of time

YETI’s latest earnings call confirmed what many fans suspected: the brand is in the middle of one of its busiest years ever.

The Austin-based outdoor company reported $487.8 million in Q3 2025 sales, a 2% year-on-year increase, with international revenue up 14% and Coolers & Equipment sales jumping 12%.

Growth across the UK, Europe, and Australia is exceptional, where the brand's lifestyle-outdoor crossover, such as the YETI Ranchero backpack, continues to find new audiences.

But the quarter wasn’t all rosy. Drinkware sales – still YETI’s biggest category – slipped 4%, held back by cautious US retailers and heavier discounting.

That’s the same category where the company’s much-teased Shaker Bottle is supposed to debut, as a result of the $38 million acquisition that brought Helimix’s patented, ball-free mixing design and tooling in-house earlier this year.

A shaker and a statement

YETI says the Shaker Bottle will target a $2.5 billion sports and wellness hydration market, representing its first serious move into fitness gear.

It’s a strategic leap, backed by CEO Matt Reintjes’ promise that the company remains “on track to launch over 30 new products in 2025 across its 13 product platforms.” Yet it’s already November, and the product still hasn’t appeared.

Sliding success (Image credit: YETI)

Investors and fans alike are wondering whether the Shaker Bottle might surface during the holiday push or quietly be nudged into 2026, in time for the brand's 20th anniversary.

Either way, the clock’s ticking on what could become one of YETI’s most visible forays beyond coolers and cups.

Despite softer US online sales, YETI’s fundamentals remain strong.

The company reduced inventory by 12% year over year and raised its share repurchase (money it plans to spend buying back its own shares) target to $300 million (from $200 million).

It's expanding rapidly overseas, especially in Japan, now with over 270 retail doors (i.e. individual retail locations or outlets) and a presence expected to top 400 by year-end.

Reintjes told analysts that YETI’s “product innovation pipeline has never been more robust,” a bold claim for a brand already churning out ceramic-lined drinkware, soft coolers, and cast-iron cookware.

If the Shaker Bottle does hit shelves in time, it’ll close 2025 on a fitting note, proof that YETI’s $38 million gamble wasn’t just a purchase, but a declaration of intent.