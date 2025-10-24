Amazon Prime members just got a new free perk – and it's the biggest giveaway in years

Quick Summary Amazon Prime members now have an enhanced Luna cloud gaming service to access. This includes scores of party of AAA games to play over the cloud on multiple devices, including Smart TVs and mobile.

Amazon Prime isn't cheap, but it's always seemed like good value for money. Free same or next day deliveries, Prime Video membership, free eBooks with Prime Reading, Amazon Music, and a whole lot more. All for just £8.99 / $14.99 / €8.99 per month, or £95 / $139 / €89.90 per year.

It's even better value in some other regions, such as Australia at AU$9.99 per month, AU$79.99 for a whole year.

PC gamers get an even better deal, with scores of free PC titles available each month as part of the subscription – great news for those with a gaming laptop, desktop, or even a handheld, such as the Steam Deck or new Xbox Ally.

But what if you don't have a gaming PC of some description? Why should you miss out on £100s worth of monthly freebies? Well, a new perk has just been added that gives you access to top quality games too – and you don't even need a console, let alone computer.

Amazon has relaunched its cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, and Prime members especially benefit.

Announced just a few weeks ago, but now available, the new Amazon Luna hosts some of the biggest games of the last year for all Prime members to play for free. That includes the superb Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (one of the best games in the last 12 months) and Hogwarts Legacy, the excellent RPG based on the Harry Potter books.

All you need is a Bluetooth game controller or dedicated Amazon Luna gamepad and away you go. The service will run through a browser on a PC or Mac, Amazon Fire TV models, Fire TV Sticks, other Smart TVs from the likes of Samsung and LG, Fire Tablets, plus iPads, iPhones, and Android devices.

As the games are streamed over the internet, with your control movements sent in the opposite direction, there are no lengthy downloads. You just open the Luna app (or head to the dedicated web page), click on the game you want to play and away you go.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Some party games don't even need a dedicated controller, you can use your smartphone or tablet to play. That includes the exclusive new title Court Room Chaos – Starring Snoop Dogg and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

And, if you want even more games at your fingertips, an Amazon Luna Premium subscription is available to add a whole host of additional big name titles. Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games add-ons are available too.

However, you don't have to pay a penny extra if you don't want to, and the free games list is decent already. There should be enough for everyone to be getting on with.