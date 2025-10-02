Harry Potter leads tidal wave of new, free Xbox Game Pass games – and they're available now

Quick Summary As well as a new direction for its Game Pass tiers, Xbox announced a flood of new games now available to members. That includes Hogwarts Legacy, which is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members to download for free.

Yesterday, we brought you news of huge changes for Xbox Game Pass – including additional benefits for Ultimate members, albeit at an increased price point. However, we didn't quite relay just how many free games have been added overnight.

Thanks to the addition of Ubisoft+ Classics as part of an Ultimate subscription, almost 50 additional titles are now instantly available to you. That's on top of the 400+ games you can already access.

One of the new games is not even an Ubisoft title. In fact, it's a AAA RPG that's not even that old. Hogwarts Legacy is now available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium and, in my opinion, is a must-have.

Originally released in 2023, it is arguably the best Harry Potter game and it doesn't even have the Boy Who Lived in it. The game is instead set in the late 1800s and you get to play your own custom Hogwarts student.

The threat is different too – with Voldemort (Tom Marvolo Riddle) not even born yet – although the real star is Hogwarts itself. Developer Avalanche Software has performed magic itself in making the school feel enormous, with Easter eggs and surprises around every corner.

Hogwarts Legacy - Official Launch Trailer 4K - YouTube Watch On

The game looks stunning too, with ray tracing support on Xbox Series X. Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members with an Xbox Series S don't get ray tracing, sadly, but it's still one of the best-looking Series S games available today.

PC gamers with Game Pass also get a version that can look even better, depending on your gaming setup. And it's available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.

What other games are available on Xbox Game Pass now?

All the other new games available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are part of the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

They include Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and a stack of Assassin's Creed titles. However, there are almost no recent releases – they are locked behind the existing Ubisoft+ Premium membership, which will cost you extra.

Here are the games you can now play as part of an Ultimate subscription, although it's worth noting that some of them are for PC only:

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Child of Light

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Far Cry Primal

Hungry Shark World

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly 2024

OddBallers

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Risk Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Skull and Bones

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

The Crew 2

The Settlers: New Allies

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Uno

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch_Dogs

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Xbox Game Pass Premium and Essential members don't miss out on some new games at no extra cost either. Premium members get a healthy selection of extra titles, including Diablo IV.

And Xbox Game Pass Essential members now get Hades and a few other games as part of their package, too.