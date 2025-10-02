Harry Potter leads tidal wave of new, free Xbox Game Pass games – and they're available now
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets almost 50 new games for free
Quick Summary
As well as a new direction for its Game Pass tiers, Xbox announced a flood of new games now available to members.
That includes Hogwarts Legacy, which is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members to download for free.
Yesterday, we brought you news of huge changes for Xbox Game Pass – including additional benefits for Ultimate members, albeit at an increased price point. However, we didn't quite relay just how many free games have been added overnight.
Thanks to the addition of Ubisoft+ Classics as part of an Ultimate subscription, almost 50 additional titles are now instantly available to you. That's on top of the 400+ games you can already access.
One of the new games is not even an Ubisoft title. In fact, it's a AAA RPG that's not even that old. Hogwarts Legacy is now available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium and, in my opinion, is a must-have.
Originally released in 2023, it is arguably the best Harry Potter game and it doesn't even have the Boy Who Lived in it. The game is instead set in the late 1800s and you get to play your own custom Hogwarts student.
The threat is different too – with Voldemort (Tom Marvolo Riddle) not even born yet – although the real star is Hogwarts itself. Developer Avalanche Software has performed magic itself in making the school feel enormous, with Easter eggs and surprises around every corner.
The game looks stunning too, with ray tracing support on Xbox Series X. Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members with an Xbox Series S don't get ray tracing, sadly, but it's still one of the best-looking Series S games available today.
PC gamers with Game Pass also get a version that can look even better, depending on your gaming setup. And it's available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.
What other games are available on Xbox Game Pass now?
All the other new games available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are part of the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.
They include Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and a stack of Assassin's Creed titles. However, there are almost no recent releases – they are locked behind the existing Ubisoft+ Premium membership, which will cost you extra.
Here are the games you can now play as part of an Ultimate subscription, although it's worth noting that some of them are for PC only:
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Child of Light
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry Primal
- Hungry Shark World
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly 2024
- OddBallers
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Risk Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Skull and Bones
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- The Crew 2
- The Settlers: New Allies
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch_Dogs
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Xbox Game Pass Premium and Essential members don't miss out on some new games at no extra cost either. Premium members get a healthy selection of extra titles, including Diablo IV.
And Xbox Game Pass Essential members now get Hades and a few other games as part of their package, too.
