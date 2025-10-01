A new Amazon Prime perk is coming and it's a pretty big deal
Amazon Luna will relaunch later this year with a tonne of free games for Prime members
Quick Summary
Amazon will relaunch its Luna cloud gaming platform later this year.
The new changes will include a 50+ game library that will be available to Prime members for free, as well as a new family-oriented social party game section.
Amazon held its annual hardware event on Tuesday, where it revealed a massive swathe of new products coming up between now and the holiday season. But it looks like it's not yet done with major announcements.
It has also revealed massive changes to its cloud gaming platform, Amazon Luna, which will arrive "later this year". And Prime members new and old will benefit the most.
Prime members already get a big selection of free PC games each month, as part of the Prime Gaming perk, but the new version of Amazon Luna has an even better offer.
All Prime subscribers will gain access to a curated library of more than 50 games, including AAA blockbusters like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Hogwarts Legacy, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. And because they will be playable over the cloud, you won't even need a console – just a Fire TV Stick, compatible Smart TV, or tablet.
In addition to the expanded library of free games, a new party section of the service will launch. GameNight will contain couch-friendly, social games that can be played by entire families or friends, and all you need is a smartphone per person to interact.
These games are being developed by Amazon itself and one, Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, will be an Amazon Luna exclusive. There will be more than 25 titles available from launch, including optimised versions of some board/card game faves – such as Exploding Kittens and Clue (AKA Cluedo).
You will need a Bluetooth controller to play the games from the main library, but not those on GameNight.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's not all, if you do want an even larger selection of games to choose from, there will be a Luna Premium subscription you can purchase. This will include additional big-name titles, like EA Sports FC 25., Team Sonic Racing, and Batman: Arkham Knight.
We'll let you know when we hear more on a launch date, but in the meantime it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale starts on 7 October 2025 and there will be decent bargains on all manner of devices, including Fire TV Stick models that support Luna.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.