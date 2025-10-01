A new Amazon Prime perk is coming and it's a pretty big deal

Quick Summary Amazon will relaunch its Luna cloud gaming platform later this year. The new changes will include a 50+ game library that will be available to Prime members for free, as well as a new family-oriented social party game section.

Amazon held its annual hardware event on Tuesday, where it revealed a massive swathe of new products coming up between now and the holiday season. But it looks like it's not yet done with major announcements.

It has also revealed massive changes to its cloud gaming platform, Amazon Luna, which will arrive "later this year". And Prime members new and old will benefit the most.

Prime members already get a big selection of free PC games each month, as part of the Prime Gaming perk, but the new version of Amazon Luna has an even better offer.

All Prime subscribers will gain access to a curated library of more than 50 games, including AAA blockbusters like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Hogwarts Legacy, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. And because they will be playable over the cloud, you won't even need a console – just a Fire TV Stick, compatible Smart TV, or tablet.

In addition to the expanded library of free games, a new party section of the service will launch. GameNight will contain couch-friendly, social games that can be played by entire families or friends, and all you need is a smartphone per person to interact.

These games are being developed by Amazon itself and one, Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, will be an Amazon Luna exclusive. There will be more than 25 titles available from launch, including optimised versions of some board/card game faves – such as Exploding Kittens and Clue (AKA Cluedo).

You will need a Bluetooth controller to play the games from the main library, but not those on GameNight.

That's not all, if you do want an even larger selection of games to choose from, there will be a Luna Premium subscription you can purchase. This will include additional big-name titles, like EA Sports FC 25., Team Sonic Racing, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

We'll let you know when we hear more on a launch date, but in the meantime it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale starts on 7 October 2025 and there will be decent bargains on all manner of devices, including Fire TV Stick models that support Luna.