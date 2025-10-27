Free Xbox Cloud Gaming confirmed – ad-supported service won't need Xbox Game Pass subscription

Quick Summary Xbox has confirmed that it is working on a free version of its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, that it could launch outside of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Ad-supported, the free service could give you access to select games you already own, plus additional titles to play on multiple devices.

With all the hoo-hah surrounding the recent price rise for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it seems those who really don't want to pay could be in luck. That's especially true if all you want is to play games over the cloud.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is currently testing a version of Xbox Cloud Gaming that will be completely free to use. That would make it an ideal option for those who don't even own a console or PC, so won't benefit from the other game downloads offered as part of Game Pass.

Xbox Cloud Gaming currently comes as part of one of the three Xbox Game Pass tiers – Ultimate, Premium and Essential. You get different levels of access, depending on the plan, but it effectively gives you the ability to play many of your own games, plus those in the expanding games library over the net on multiple devices.

By introducing a Netflix-style ad-supported version away from Game Pass, Xbox would further its "everything is an Xbox" strategy. You could access Xbox games on a Fire TV Stick 4K, for example, and not have to pay a penny more.

We don't yet know what level of access you'll get, or the invasiveness of adverts, but a free service will surely be attractive to casual gamers primarily.

When will free Xbox Cloud Gaming launch?

As reported by The New York Times, all we do know for now is that Xbox is "conducting internal tests for free ad-supported cloud access to some games through a program separate from Game Pass". That was confirmed by "a Microsoft official".

It also comes after a story on The Verge in which Microsoft expert, Tom Warren, suggested the tests are currently being carried out by employees. It allows them to play "select titles" without a subscription.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will include the ability to stream some games you already own (therefore generating extra revenue through the Xbox Store), plus Free Play Days titles and Xbox Retro Classics.

There might also be a limit to the amount of time you can play on the free service – up to an hour per session and five hours in total per month, for example.

Nvidia has similar limits on its own free GeForce Now tier. Also ad-supported, it limits access to an hour at a time, and 1080p video. You also have to queue for access – more so than its paid Performance and Ultimate tiers.

As for a public release of free Xbox Cloud Gaming, it is claimed that a public beta test could be available "soon", with a full launch in the "coming months".