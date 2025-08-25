I took the YETI Roadie 24 2.0 on a week-long road trip, and here’s why I’d pick it over a fridge

I love a good road trip, so when my son suggested travelling around Wales instead of going to Spain for his summer holidays, I jumped at the opportunity.

Not just because it was a lovely bonding moment with my offspring – who’ll soon hate me just for existing (he’s pre-teen) – but because I thought a week-long camping trip would be the perfect opportunity to test some gear.

At the top of my to-do list was the Roadie 24 2.0 hard cooler, the second iteration of the YETI Roadie 24, which was released around five years ago. The new model keeps the same 24-quart capacity but adds a BestDam Drain Plug and a DoubleDuty Strap, which replaces the HeftyHauler handle on the previous version.

The Roadie 24 2.0 is also Lockport compatible, allowing you to securely attach YETI’s Lockport Bottle Opener (sold separately). The original Roadie 24 is now phased out, and I was keen to update T3’s best YETI cooler guide with the new version, so I packed my bags, filled the cooler with ice and perishables, and off we went.

The right size for real-world camping

I’m also a proud owner of the YETI Roadie 32, but due to its larger size and my small car boot, it wasn’t an option for this trip. I needed something a tad smaller for three people that I could fit in the car alongside a pile of family tents, sleeping bags, camping mats, stoves, backpacks, and everything else.

The Roadie 24 2.0 is the perfect size for three people. It’s tall enough to fit large bottles upright, and you only need a 5-lb (~2.27 kg) bag of ice to fill the gaps between items in the box (see also: how to pack a cooler). We packed everything from bacon and eggs to cans of soft drinks and butter, and they all survived the trip.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I love the over-engineered nature of YETI coolers. The Roadie 24 2.0, like many of the brand’s products, is made using a rotomolded construction process. As a result, it’s incredibly tough and keeps ice colder for longer than standard coolers. Plus, it means you can (accidentally, of course) drop or rough-handle it without worrying about breaking the thing.

I didn’t throw the Roadie 24 2.0 around, but it was taken in and out of the car frequently, and often stored directly on the ground. Despite all this, it arrived back home looking exactly the same as when we left, aside from a few stickers I added along the way (as a sidenote, there’s a serious shortage of location-specific stickers in the UK, which makes me very sad).

That drain plug? Actually useful

Adding a BestDam Drain Plug was a smart move by YETI. I used it constantly throughout the trip to drain the icy water from the bottom of the cooler without needing to unload – and therefore warm up – its contents. The drain is perfectly positioned, unlike on the Roadie 32, allowing you to let out water without tipping the cooler.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The other new addition, the DoubleDuty Strap, is a bit hit and miss. It’s comfortable enough to wear on the shoulder, but it often unclips when not in use. You’ll need to check both connection points before picking up the cooler, as the force of lifting it could otherwise send you stumbling.

Carrying the Roadie 24 2.0 on your shoulder might be a bit much for some. It can hold 26 lbs (~11.8 kg) of ice, and the cooler itself weighs 12.8 lbs (~5.8 kg), so you’ll need decent core strength to move it around. I found it more than manageable, but I’m 6’1” and in reasonably good shape, so there is that.

You can also grab it by the side using the two integrated LipGrip handles, but it’s not designed for two-person carry like the hinged handles on the Tundra range. And there are no wheels here, so shoulder carry it is.

Small wins that make a big difference

One feature I love on the Roadie 32 is the Quicklatch system, and it’s also present here. It lets you open and close the cooler with one hand, perfect for handing out drinks around the campfire. I also appreciated the Barefoot non-slip feet, which made the cooler much more stable when standing.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I’ll admit, the Roadie 24 2.0 didn’t keep the ice completely frozen for the entire trip, but none of the food spoiled. We topped up the ice twice during our five-day trip just to reduce air gaps, and everything inside stayed ice-cold throughout.

It’s hard to fault the YETI Roadie 24 2.0. It’s an extremely capable cooler, and just as tough and resilient as any other YETI product. If you’ve got a small car and a family, and you’re happy to pack only the perishables you’ll need for the next couple of days, I’d absolutely recommend it.

The Roadie 24 2.0 is available now at YETI US, YETI UK and YETI AU for a recommended price of $250/ £225/ AU$350.