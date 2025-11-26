13 small air fryer Black Friday deals – perfect for tiny kitchens

If you were to ask me what I’d recommend you buying in the Black Friday deals , I’d have to say an air fryer. Whether you’re an air fryer newbie or are looking for a new and improved model to replace your old one, Black Friday has the best air fryer deals available.

Air fryers have just gotten bigger and bigger over the years but if you have a tiny kitchen or small living space, you might want to consider a smaller air fryer – and that’s where this deals round-up comes in.

Right now, there’s up to 50% off small, single air fryers in the Black Friday sales, including discounts on Ninja, Tower, Tefal, Philips, Instant Pot and much more – here are the best 13 deals handpicked by T3.

P.S. If you want something bigger, check out these 11 Black Friday dual air fryer deals .

Ninja Air Fryer PRO: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Ninja UK Read more Read less ▼ In the Ninja Black Friday sale, the Ninja Air Fryer PRO has a £20 discount when you use the code BFSAVE at the checkout. Included in this deal are special accessories, including an apron, tongs, crisper plate and a recipe guide.

Tefal Easy Fry 9-in-1 Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £124.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The Tefal Easy Fry 9-in-1 Air Fryer is £75 off in the Currys Black Friday sale. This air fryer has a 9-litre capacity but is surprisingly compact, and has a mixture of dials and buttons on its control panel. It also has a big viewing window at the front so you can check your food's progress.

Tower Vortx 4L Air Fryer: was £49 now £29 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Now just £27 at Very, the Tower Vortx 4L Air Fryer is a great fit for small kitchens and university rooms.. It has multiple functions, including air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat and warm, and its touchscreen is super easy to use.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was £151.99 now £89.99 at home-appliances.philips Read more Read less ▼ Get the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for just £89.99 at Philips. This single basket air fryer has a 7.2-litre size and a clear touchscreen display. It might have a strange design but it actually has a small viewing window towards the top so you can peek in without opening the door.

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £47.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get 53% off the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This 5-litre air fryer can air fry, bake, dehydrate and reheat, and it comes in a stylish truffle colour.

Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £79.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Get the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer for under £80 at Currys. The single basket has 8-litres of space so it can cook huge meals or batch cook for meal prepping. It looks the part too with its stainless steel exterior.

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Now under £60, the Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer has a 6.2-litre basket, complete with a viewing window. It has 13 functions and can cook up to 800g of chips, perfect for family meals.

Breville XL 9L Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £69.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Save £80 on the Breville XL 9L Air Fryer in the Currys Black Friday sale. Available in black and stainless steel, the Breville XL 9L Air Fryer takes up minimal space in your kitchen and has six pre-set programmes.

COSORI Air Fryer 4.7L: was £99.99 now £65.66 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The COSORI Air Fryer 4.7L is 34% off at Amazon. This 9-in-1 single air fryer can cook up to four portions at a time. The COSORI Air Fryer 4.7L also comes with a recipe book with over 130 recipes.

John Lewis Air Fryer: was £79 now £49 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Did you know that John Lewis makes air fryers? Well it does, and the John Lewis Air Fryer is now just £49 for Black Friday. It’s small, quick and makes healthy meals using little to no oil.

Russell Hobbs 4L Air Fryer: was £94.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Russell Hobbs 4L Air Fryer is now under £50 at Amazon. It has seven settings and 10 pre-set programmes – a surprising amount of functions in such a small 4-litre design.