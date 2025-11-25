I test air fryers for a living – here are 11 Black Friday dual air fryer deals you should buy
The best Black Friday savings on dual basket air fryers from Ninja, Tower, Philips and more
The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and as T3’s Home Editor, I’m on the lookout for the latest home and kitchen discounts. One appliance that regularly gets massive price cuts is the (not so) humble air fryer and right now, you can get over 50% off dual air fryers for Black Friday.
I test air fryers for a living, so I know that these 11 deals picks are actually worth your money. Dual basket air fryer always seem to get the biggest discounts, and is the style of air fryer I most recommend as it makes big batches of food for dinner parties, meal prepping and even Christmas lunch.
From the likes of Ninja, Tower, Philips, Tefal, Instant Pot and more, here are the best 11 Black Friday dual air fryer deals you should buy today.
Read moreRead less▼
Get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for £188 in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. This dual air fryer uses stacked baskets to cook food while taking up minimal counter space. This deal includes the air fryer, two crisper plates, two stainless steel racks, cooking probe, tongs and apron. See our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more.
Read moreRead less▼
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £80 at Amazon. With an 8.3-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer has asymmetric baskets that can cook together and independently.
Read moreRead less▼
Get 44% off the Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer in Currys’ Black Friday sale. This asymmetric air fryer has a huge 9-litre capacity and eight pre-set programmes to play with. See our Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer review for more.
Read moreRead less▼
The Instant Pot Vortex Dual Air Fryer is now 50% off in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. It has two four-litre baskets, eight programmes, and it comes in a nice truffle black colour.
Read moreRead less▼
At Amazon, the Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer is just £69.99 in this cheap Black Friday deal. It has a combined 9-litre capacity and 10 pre-sets to choose from, making it perfect for beginners.
Read moreRead less▼
We might be cheating with this one, as the Cuisinart TriZone Air Fryer & Oven is technically a three basket air fryer – but when the deal’s this good, it’s worth shouting about. An air fryer-oven hybrid, the Cuisinart TriZone Air Fryer has three compartments, including two baskets with a huge single zone drawer at the bottom.
Read moreRead less▼
Get the Ninja Foodi MAX for under £200 at Ninja. With its Smart Cook System, the Ninja Foodi MAX can cook two foods in two different ways but finish at the same time. It also comes with a cooking probe for accurate food readings.
Read moreRead less▼
Jamie Oliver’s favourite air fryer is now just £99 at John Lewis. With sleek, stainless steel looks, the Tefal Jamie Oliver Dual Drawer Air Fryer & Grill has asymmetric baskets that cook mains and sides at the same time.
Read moreRead less▼
Save £110 on the Russell Hobbs SatisFry Air Fryer in the Very Black Friday sale. This air fryer has a huge 9-litre capacity and looks extremely stylish with its clear control panel and gold detailing on the handles.
Read moreRead less▼
Get 33% off the Cosori TurboTower Dual Air Fryer 10.8L at Amazon. This Ninja Double Stack dupe offers three layers of cooking in its stacked design and takes up hardly any space in your kitchen.
Read moreRead less▼
This Swan 7.6L Dual Air Fryer deal is the cheapest I’ve found so far at just £59. It has two 3.8-litre drawers that can cook two dishes at the same time, and it comes with metal racks so you can divide the baskets even further.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.