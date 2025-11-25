I test air fryers for a living – here are 11 Black Friday dual air fryer deals you should buy

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and as T3’s Home Editor, I’m on the lookout for the latest home and kitchen discounts. One appliance that regularly gets massive price cuts is the (not so) humble air fryer and right now, you can get over 50% off dual air fryers for Black Friday.

I test air fryers for a living, so I know that these 11 deals picks are actually worth your money. Dual basket air fryer always seem to get the biggest discounts, and is the style of air fryer I most recommend as it makes big batches of food for dinner parties, meal prepping and even Christmas lunch.

From the likes of Ninja, Tower, Philips, Tefal, Instant Pot and more, here are the best 11 Black Friday dual air fryer deals you should buy today.

Cuisinart TriZone Air Fryer & Oven: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ We might be cheating with this one, as the Cuisinart TriZone Air Fryer & Oven is technically a three basket air fryer – but when the deal’s this good, it’s worth shouting about. An air fryer-oven hybrid, the Cuisinart TriZone Air Fryer has three compartments, including two baskets with a huge single zone drawer at the bottom.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £199.99 at Ninja UK Read more Read less ▼ Get the Ninja Foodi MAX for under £200 at Ninja. With its Smart Cook System, the Ninja Foodi MAX can cook two foods in two different ways but finish at the same time. It also comes with a cooking probe for accurate food readings.

Russell Hobbs SatisFry Air Fryer: was £199 now £89 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Save £110 on the Russell Hobbs SatisFry Air Fryer in the Very Black Friday sale. This air fryer has a huge 9-litre capacity and looks extremely stylish with its clear control panel and gold detailing on the handles.

Cosori TurboTower Dual Air Fryer 10.8L: was £239.99 now £159.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get 33% off the Cosori TurboTower Dual Air Fryer 10.8L at Amazon. This Ninja Double Stack dupe offers three layers of cooking in its stacked design and takes up hardly any space in your kitchen.