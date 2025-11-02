Ninja’s budget-friendly air fryer is perfect for small kitchens – and few people know it exists
It's also one of the most affordable options in Ninja’s lineup
When you think of a Ninja air fryer, it’s probably the big ones that come to mind – the huge Foodi MAX Dual Zone or the Double Stack XL. They’re fantastic for big families or meal-prepping fans, but if we're being honest – for smaller households, they can feel like a bit of overkill.
That’s why I wanted to shine a light on the Ninja Air Fryer PRO 4.7L, one of the brand’s lesser-known models. Its single-drawer design is ideal if you want something more compact, and it’s under £100/$129.99, which is less than half the price of many of the best air fryers on the market.
Despite its smaller size, the 4.7-litre capacity still fits a whole 1kg chicken, and it comes with four cooking functions – Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat – which is seriously impressive for the price.
You can currently choose between two colours, and the new Cyber Space version even includes an apron and tongs as a bonus. The simple digital interface makes it easy to use, which is perfect for anyone who just wants a straightforward appliance that does its job well.
As someone who’s tested more air fryers than I can count, I think this is a brilliant option if you’re short on space or just want to save some money – and I couldn’t recommend it enough.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
