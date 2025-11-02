Ninja’s budget-friendly air fryer is perfect for small kitchens – and few people know it exists

When you think of a Ninja air fryer, it’s probably the big ones that come to mind – the huge Foodi MAX Dual Zone or the Double Stack XL. They’re fantastic for big families or meal-prepping fans, but if we're being honest – for smaller households, they can feel like a bit of overkill.

That’s why I wanted to shine a light on the Ninja Air Fryer PRO 4.7L, one of the brand’s lesser-known models. Its single-drawer design is ideal if you want something more compact, and it’s under £100/$129.99, which is less than half the price of many of the best air fryers on the market.

Despite its smaller size, the 4.7-litre capacity still fits a whole 1kg chicken, and it comes with four cooking functions – Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat – which is seriously impressive for the price.

You can currently choose between two colours, and the new Cyber Space version even includes an apron and tongs as a bonus. The simple digital interface makes it easy to use, which is perfect for anyone who just wants a straightforward appliance that does its job well.

As someone who’s tested more air fryers than I can count, I think this is a brilliant option if you’re short on space or just want to save some money – and I couldn’t recommend it enough.