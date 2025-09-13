Say goodbye to your oven – Panasonic's new air fryer can fit an entire pizza

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has revealed its largest air fryer yet, the Flex Air Fryer NF-BC1000. Launching in November 2025 with pricing still to be confirmed, it’s designed to act as a compact oven replacement, complete with a viewing window, eight auto menu options, and a Gentle Steam Function.

Panasonic has just unveiled its new Flex Air Fryer NF-BC1000, and its huge 9.6-litre capacity makes it the brand’s biggest air fryer to date. It’s built to make healthier family cooking easier and more versatile – and the fact it can fit an entire 30cm pizza is a pretty great bonus.

From the outside, it looks more like a compact oven than a typical air fryer. There’s even a viewing window with an LED light so you can check on your food without opening the basket, just like you would with a standard oven.

The Flex Air Fryer is due out in November 2025, though pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

We’ve seen plenty of large-capacity air fryers in recent years, from Ninja’s Foodi FlexDrawer to the Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry, but Panasonic’s version stands out for its feature set. It comes with eight auto menu options (Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Pizza, Grill, Reheat, Defrost and Ferment), making one-touch cooking possible for just about any meal. On top of that, it has a Gentle Steam Function with a built-in water tank to keep food tender on the inside while crisping it up on the outside.

Panasonic also used the launch to spotlight its NN-CD88 Combi Microwave, which we reviewed earlier this year. It's definitely worth a look if you’re considering an upgrade.

(Image credit: Panasonic)