This new affordable dual-basket air fryer could replace your oven for good

QUICK SUMMARY Caso has launched the AirFry DuoChef, a dual-basket air fryer that also converts into a compact multi-shelf oven. Designed to save space and energy, it features intuitive touch controls, a sleek finish and robust build quality – making it ideal for larger families or anyone wanting one appliance that does it all. It's available to buy now for £199.99 (around $250) from Caso's online store.

These days, everyone loves an appliance that can do it all. Whether it’s something high-tech like the Thermomix TM7 or a handy 4-in-1 microwave, multi-functional gadgets have become incredibly popular – specially as living costs continue to rise.

The latest brand to dive into this trend is Caso, which has just launched its first dual-basket air fryer that effortlessly transforms into a versatile multi-shelf oven. Whilst dual-basket air fryers aren’t new, the Caso AirFry DuoChef stands out because it also converts into a compact multi-shelf oven for larger meals, making it perfect for bigger households or family dinners.

Available now from Caso’s online store, the AirFry DuoChef retails for £199.99 – which is around $250.

(Image credit: Caso)

As mentioned, the air fryer offers dual functionality, allowing users to switch between using two separate baskets or the full oven setup. This effectively replaces the need for both a traditional basket fryer and a larger oven-style air fryer, saving both energy and valuable countertop space.

Caso mentions it also features intuitive touch controls, a sleek finish and robust build quality. I was particularly impressed by the latter when I recently reviewed the Caso MCG 25 Ceramic Chef Microwave, which earned four stars in my review, so I’m curious to see if the AirFry DuoChef lives up to that same level.

(Image credit: Caso)