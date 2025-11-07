This air fryer cleaning hack is blowing up online – but experts are warning against it
It's a lot more dangerous than you'd think
Don’t get me wrong – we’ve seen some brilliant hacks come from social media. From finger breathing tricks that actually help you sleep to wrapping herbs in foil to keep mosquitoes away when camping, there are definitely some clever ones out there. However, that doesn’t mean every viral tip deserves a try.
During my usual pre-bed TikTok doom scroll, I came across a “cleaning hack” for the best air fryers that made me wince a little. The video suggested adding washing-up liquid or even a laundry pod directly into your air fryer, filling it with water and then turning it on.
It certainly sounds like a quick fix for tackling grease and grime, but experts are urging people not to do it.
ITV News even covered the trend after firefighters in Bournemouth were called to a blaze caused by someone following the hack. The air fryer’s internals were damaged during the process, and it later caught fire when used again the next day.
There’s nothing wrong with using washing-up liquid or a pod to cut through grease, but let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it thoroughly instead. If you want to play it safe, check out our full guide on how to properly clean an air fryer before you go.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
