3 kitchen appliances you should never plug into an extension lead, according to an expert

Extension leads are undeniably handy, especially they allow users to power up devices far from a wall socket. However, despite their convenience, millions of UK households are still unaware of the potential dangers. Experts warn that extension leads are often misused, and plugging in certain high-powered devices can actually pose a serious fire risk.

To find out more information, I spoke to energy efficiency expert Jamie Burns from reliability firm Ailsa. He shared the top three household items you should never plug into an extension lead, and why doing so could have some pretty dangerous consequences.

“The reason for not plugging some items into an extension lead is that each lead is rated to a maximum current and having high energy/current usage equipment plugged in could amount to the lead operating out with its design characteristics which in turn could lead to overheating and in some severe cases catching fire."

1. Microwave

The best microwaves might seem harmless, but they are actually one of the most power-hungry appliances in the home. Most microwaves require a steady, high-wattage supply to heat food safely, and plugging them into an extension lead can easily overload the cable.

To keep your kitchen safe, it’s best to plug your microwave directly into a dedicated wall socket that can provide stable power without overloading anything.

2. Refrigerators and freezers

Whilst they're definitely worth the investment, refrigerators and freezers run constantly, drawing a steady stream of electricity day and night. This continuous demand makes them unsafe to plug into an extension lead, as the prolonged load can overheat the cable and damage its insulation, increasing the risk of fire.

There’s also a higher chance of accidental disconnection, which could lead to food spoilage if the appliance loses power even briefly. For safety and reliability, always plug fridges and freezers directly into a wall socket with a dedicated circuit to keep them running smoothly and your food safely stored.

3. Washing machine

Washing machines are another powerful appliancs that should never be plugged into an extension lead. They use a lot of electricity and operate near water, which is a dangerous combination if power delivery isn’t stable.

To stay safe, always plug your washing machine directly into a properly grounded wall socket. It keeps the appliance running efficiently and greatly reduces the risk of fire or electric shock.