I tried a simple camping hack that helps keep the mosquitoes away – it works!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Camping is one of the best things you can do this time of the year, but there is one thing that can ruin any trip: mosquitos. You can pitch the best tent, buy the best lightweight sleeping bag and walk around in the best hiking boots; nothing will protect you from these pesky insects. There is one thing that might, though; certain herbs wrapped in aluminium foil.

Next time you buy herbs you usually use for seasoning over baked turkey, set a bunch of sage and rosemary aside for your next camping trip. All you have to do is to make a little campfire first, then wet the herbs a bit so they don't burn, warp them in aluminium foil, poke a few holes in the foil and chuck the bundle on the fire. "Burning them not only smells great, but it drives insects nuts and wards them off," says HPC Fire Inspired.

A post shared by Kate Dunbar|Chef|Food Blogger (@the_campground_gourmet) A photo posted by on

One trick I found useful is not to throw the parcel in the middle of the roaring fire. You want it to be close to the heat, but not too close, so that the herbs start smoking. If the fire is huge, throwing the foil bundle in the middle just incinerates the content. Leave the herby package in the fire but close to the edge for the best results.

For even more helpful information about camping, read these 12 camping and hiking tips and nine more camping tips for beginners. Plus, what to pack for a spring camping trip. Finally, we have seven essential camping cooler tricks to keep your stuff chilled for longer when on a trip.