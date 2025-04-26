5 luxury camping gadgets you never knew you needed
Upgrade your camping set-up with these little little luxuries
The word ‘luxury’ probably isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to camping. After all, a couple of nights away cooped up in a tent, for many, isn’t about fancy comforts, but disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and embracing the natural wonders the great outdoors has to offer.
That being said, there’s nothing wrong with adding a few upscale facilities to your camp set-up to transform your trip from basic to blissful. Whether it's a gadget that makes camp life easier, a device that adds a little entertainment off-grid, or something that simply brings you extra cosiness out in the wilderness, these small upgrades can make a big difference.
From high-tech comforts to clever little luxuries, here are five luxury camping gadgets you never knew you needed – until now.
THAW Rechargeable Heated Wrap
Recommended price: £99
As the sun begins to set, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of layers on to keep yourself warm throughout the chilly evening. This rechargeable wrap from THAW, made from 100% recycled polyester with an ultra-soft fleece lining, will keep you toasty for up to four hours on a single charge – perfect for bundling yourself up in around the campfire.
High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask
Recommended price: £199
This sleek, yet rugged stainless-steel flask is the ultimate bar glass for the outdoors, as it’s also a double tumbler set. Not only does it keep drinks hot and cold for up to 24 hours, but it can hold up to a whole bottle of wine, so you and your camping buddy can enjoy your favourite tipple around the campfire. It also has electrogloss clean technology to preserve pure flavour, which you simply rinse to clean, and is available in four classy colours.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Portable Speaker
Recommended price: £219/$249
Forget the guitar for campfire entertainment, this rugged speaker from Bang & Olufsen delivers great tunes every time. It’s super tough with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, so you can even take it to the beach without the fear of your music being ruined by the sand. A single charge delivers 27 hours of playback, and it even comes with a clip to attach it to your hiking backpack, so you can listen to your tunes whilst exploring.
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Outdoor Fire Pit
Recommended price: £184.99/$199.99
Even if you aren’t heading on a camping trip, this portable fire pit would be ideal for snuggling around in your backyard. It's lightweight and even comes with a carry bag, so it's easy to transport around for your outdoor adventures. Solo Stove also claim it produces smokeless flames too, thanks to its Signature 360° Airflow. You won't have to spend ages scrubbing once finished either, just simply remove the ash pan and dispose of the debris.
BougeRV Electric Foldable Utility Camping Wagon
Recommended price: £382.53
Transporting your tent and essentials from car to campsite has never been easier, thanks to this electric wagon from BougeRV. Built to haul up to 440 lbs, its rugged all-terrain wheels can handle all kinds of turf from grass and gravel to sand, dirt, and even puddles. With a dual battery system offering up to 12 miles of powered travel, you’ll cover ground with ease and when you're not using it, the removable battery doubles as a handy power bank. Best of all, it folds down in just three seconds, making it super compact and easy to stash in your car.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
