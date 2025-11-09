‘Potato bed’ is going viral on TikTok – but can it actually help you sleep?

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, trying a sleep hack like the military sleep method or the 4-7-8 breathing trick can work wonders on your sleep quantity and quality. But the latest TikTok sleep hack which has amassed over 7.9 million likes on the popular social media app has left me with more questions than answers.

The latest TikTok sleep trend is called the ‘potato bed’ – and no, it doesn’t involve putting potatoes into your bed to improve your sleep. Regardless of the strange name, the potato bed hack is being recommended by TikTok users and sleep experts alike – but what is it? And can it actually help you sleep?

To find out more, I spoke to Hannah Shore, head of Sleep Science at Mattress Online who explained the pros and cons of the potato bed hack and if it’s the answer to better sleep during wintertime.

What is the ‘potato bed’ hack?

The potato bed hack involves using a fitting bed sheet to create an additional jacket potato-shaped bed on your mattress . With me so far? No? Then let me explain.

To create a potato bed, turn a fitted sheet upside down so the elastic edges are facing up. Then, fill the edges of the sheet with pillows to create a border, before placing a duvet inside as a base. From there, you can get in your potato bed and cover yourself with an additional duvet.

This DIY potato bed is like a cosy nest which people seem to be enjoying as it keeps you wrapped up nice and warm. The swaddling cocoon feeling has also been reported by those who have tried it to help them relax and fall asleep faster.

Can the ‘potato bed’ hack help you sleep?

Considering there’s nothing too elaborate or difficult about making a potato bed, it seems like an easy trend to try. But can it actually improve your sleep?

When asked about why the potato bed is so popular, Shore explained it was due to the increased amounts of pillows and duvets, and that “it may provide the same feeling as someone giving you a cuddle.” She went on to say that the cocooning of the potato bed and additional pressure “releases feel-good hormones which can leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and secure.”

Shore likened the potato bed to having the same effect as a weighted blanket which some find comfortable to sleep with due to the added weight and pressure. So, if you like being swaddled and surrounded by duvets, then you might like the feel and construction of a potato bed.

But for those who don’t like that snug feeling, a potato bed probably won’t be very comfortable. Due to the extra blankets, the potato bed hack “decreases the airflow, trapping extra warm air and making you feel warmer,” says Shore. “Support may also be an issue… By piling extra cushions, duvets, and blankets around your body, you may find a lack of support, leading to increased morning aches and pains the following morning.”