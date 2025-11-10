Live
5 best Black Friday air fryer deals LIVE – huge savings from Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more
T3 rounds up the best air fryer deals this Black Friday
Black Friday is coming up on 28th November 2025, but the early deals have already started. Case in point – we’ll be reporting live on our favourite Black Friday air fryer deals right here!
As T3’s Home Editor, the one thing I always recommend people look out for on Black Friday is deals on the best air fryers. Whether you’re an air fryer beginner or are looking for a new and improved model to replace your old one, Black Friday has the best air fryer deals on offer.
As always during Black Friday and other big sales events, there are tons of cheap deals on air fryers from brands like Ninja, Tower, Philips, Tefal, COSORI and more. Dual basket air fryers also seem to get the biggest discounts, but single drawers and even air fryer-toaster oven hybrids get huge price cuts too.
To help you find the best Black Friday air fryer deals, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the best offers you can find in this year’s sale.
- Amazon: early Black Friday deals on air fryers, multi-cookers and more
- AO.com: member and non-member prices on air fryers
- Argos: half price deals and price guarantees on air fryers
- COSORI: exclusive COSORI offers with coupons
- Currys: save hundreds of pounds on air fryers and small appliances
- Instant Pot: up to 30% off Instant Pot air fryers, slow and rice cookers
- John Lewis: low prices on Ninja, Philips and Tefal air fryers
- Ninja: the best place to shop Ninja air fryer deals
- Philips: up to 45% off Philips air fryers
- Tefal: huge price drops on Tefal air fryers with SAVEBIG code
- Tower: price cuts on Tower air fryers and kitchen bundles
- Very: cheap air fryer deals and extra 10% off with code
Save £90 on the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. This dual air fryer uses stacked baskets to cook lots of food while taking up minimal counter space. This deal includes the air fryer, two crisper plates, two stainless steel racks, cooking probe, tongs and apron. See our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more.
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £100 at Amazon. With an 8.3-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer has asymmetric baskets that can cook together and independently. It looks the part too, and comes from a reliable brand so you know it’ll last a while.
Get 44% off the Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer in Currys’ Black Friday sale. This asymmetric air fryer has a huge nine litre capacity and has eight pre-set programmes to play with. See our Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer review for more.
The Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer is now just £69 in Very’s early Black Friday sale. It uses Vortx rapid air circulation technology to cook food quickly while keeping moisture in and delivering crispy textures. For even more of a discount, use the code WQMFO for an extra 10% off.
Now just £139, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Versazone Air Fryer is price matched at John Lewis, so this is currently the cheapest price you can find on this premium air fryer. It comes with ClearCook windows so you can see what’s happening inside without opening the drawers.