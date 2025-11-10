5 best Black Friday air fryer deals LIVE – huge savings from Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more

Black Friday is coming up on 28th November 2025, but the early deals have already started. Case in point – we’ll be reporting live on our favourite Black Friday air fryer deals right here!

As T3’s Home Editor, the one thing I always recommend people look out for on Black Friday is deals on the best air fryers . Whether you’re an air fryer beginner or are looking for a new and improved model to replace your old one, Black Friday has the best air fryer deals on offer.

As always during Black Friday and other big sales events, there are tons of cheap deals on air fryers from brands like Ninja, Tower, Philips, Tefal, COSORI and more. Dual basket air fryers also seem to get the biggest discounts, but single drawers and even air fryer-toaster oven hybrids get huge price cuts too.

To help you find the best Black Friday air fryer deals, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the best offers you can find in this year’s sale.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £100 at Amazon. With an 8.3-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer has asymmetric baskets that can cook together and independently. It looks the part too, and comes from a reliable brand so you know it’ll last a while.

Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £99 now £69 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer is now just £69 in Very’s early Black Friday sale. It uses Vortx rapid air circulation technology to cook food quickly while keeping moisture in and delivering crispy textures. For even more of a discount, use the code WQMFO for an extra 10% off.