5 best Black Friday air fryer deals LIVE – huge savings from Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more

T3 rounds up the best air fryer deals this Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up on 28th November 2025, but the early deals have already started. Case in point – we’ll be reporting live on our favourite Black Friday air fryer deals right here!

As T3’s Home Editor, the one thing I always recommend people look out for on Black Friday is deals on the best air fryers. Whether you’re an air fryer beginner or are looking for a new and improved model to replace your old one, Black Friday has the best air fryer deals on offer.

To help you find the best Black Friday air fryer deals, I’ll be reporting live from now until Cyber Monday on the best offers you can find in this year’s sale.

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £289.99 now £199.99 at Ninja UK
Save £90 on the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. This dual air fryer uses stacked baskets to cook lots of food while taking up minimal counter space. This deal includes the air fryer, two crisper plates, two stainless steel racks, cooking probe, tongs and apron. See our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer
Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £100 at Amazon. With an 8.3-litre capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer has asymmetric baskets that can cook together and independently. It looks the part too, and comes from a reliable brand so you know it’ll last a while.

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer
Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Currys
Get 44% off the Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer in Currys’ Black Friday sale. This asymmetric air fryer has a huge nine litre capacity and has eight pre-set programmes to play with. See our Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer review for more.

Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer
Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £99 now £69 at very.co.uk
The Tower T17181 Dual Basket Air Fryer is now just £69 in Very’s early Black Friday sale. It uses Vortx rapid air circulation technology to cook food quickly while keeping moisture in and delivering crispy textures. For even more of a discount, use the code WQMFO for an extra 10% off.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Versazone Air Fryer
Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Versazone Air Fryer: was £169.99 now £139 at John Lewis
Now just £139, the Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Versazone Air Fryer is price matched at John Lewis, so this is currently the cheapest price you can find on this premium air fryer. It comes with ClearCook windows so you can see what’s happening inside without opening the drawers.

LIVE: Latest Updates

