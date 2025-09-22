My favourite Instant Pot multi-cooker just got downsized – and I love it more than before

QUICK SUMMARY Instant Pot has launched its Mini multi-cookers to the UK market. Available in three colours, the Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8-litre Multi-Cookers have a new, downsized design but can still cook food for up to four people.

Instant Pot is back with a new line-up of multi-cookers – and they’ve been shrunk! The small appliance brand has downsized my favourite multi-cooker to better fit into smaller kitchens, while still retaining its popular features and functionalities, plus they come in cute new colours.

The best air fryers have been getting bigger and bigger over the years, with brands like Ninja and Smeg offering over 10 litres worth of cooking space in one appliance. But Instant Pot has decided to downsize instead with its new Mini multi-cooker collection.

The Instant Pot Mini line-up debuted in the US first , featuring the 4Qt Rio Mini Multi-Cooker, the 4Qt Vortx Plus and the 4-Slice InstantHeat Mini Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Currently, the UK market only has the Mini multi-cookers, so I hope to see the air fryer options dropping later this year.

The Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8L Multi-Cooker – or the Instant Pot 4Qt Rio Mini Multi-Cooker in the US – measures just 25.6cm x 35.1cm which is significantly smaller than the 5.7L model that it’s based on. But the new smaller size can still cook for up to four people, and it can fit nicely in kitchen cupboards or on your countertops.

Just because it’s smaller, doesn’t make it any less powerful – the Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8L Multi-Cooker still comes with seven cooking functions, including pressure and slow cook, steam, sauté, keep warm, boil eggs and yoghurt making. The display on the front of the multi-cooker is easy to choose and you can customise the cooking time and temperature.

To take the stress out of cooking, the Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8L Multi-Cooker can save up to four recipes so you can click your go-to weekly meal and it’ll take care of it for you. It comes with a locking lid and steam release switch to avoid burns or safety hazards, too.

I own the Instant Pot Pro Plus Multi-Cooker , and it’s an appliance I use on a regular basis, especially for cooking rice. But I don’t have much countertop space so I have to store it in my cupboard which is a bit of a squeeze, so the Instant Pot Classic Mini 3.8L Multi-Cooker is definitely something I’d consider for my kitchen.

