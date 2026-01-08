The best Star Wars game in years will be free on Xbox Game Pass very soon

Quick Summary The first batch of Xbox Game Pass games for January have been announced and they include Star Wars Outlaws. It'll be available to download from 13 January for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members only, although there are plenty of other games coming for Premium subscribers too.

Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year and it includes arguably the best Star Wars game released in years.

There are also new games for Premium members, as well as Ultimate and PC, plus a selection hitting Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time, so you don't necessarily need an Xbox Series X/S, ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X. You can play many of them on a Smart TV or Fire TV Stick, as well as a mobile device.

These include the quirky British sci-fi adventure Atomfall, which will be available to Premium members for the first time, and multiplayer footy (soccer) game Rematch. However, it's Ultimate and PC members that get the juiciest nugget in the coming days – Ubisoft's excellent action adventure Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Having completed the game once on Xbox Series X (and now playing it through again on Nintendo Switch 2), I can firmly say that it's one of my favourite Star Wars games. It feels in many ways like an Assassin's Creed game, albeit one that's set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The massive open world settings (across multiple planets) and tight combat make Star Wars Outlaws easy to get lost in – you'll spend hours just wandering around. While the lead character Kay Vess is a very worthy addition to the Star Wars universe.

It'll be available to download from 13 January 2026.

Also coming for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only is MIO: Memories in Orbit. It's described as a hand-crafted metroidvania and will be available from 20 January.

All the rest of the games in this batch will be for Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members – some are already downloadable by the latter two tiers. They are Brews & Bastards, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, the aforementioned Atomfall and Rematch, plus Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, and Warhammer 40,000:Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition. These are all available now.

Coming on 8 January is Final Fantasy, with the vastly contrasting My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery and Resident Evil Village joining the service on 15 and 20 January respectively.

Note that if you want to play Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, Neon White, Road 96, The Ascent, or The Grinch Christmas Adventures at no extra cost, you only have until 15 January before they are removed.