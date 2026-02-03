Xbox Game Pass' February lineup is like a 'best of' collection for Ultimate and Premium members

Quick Summary The latest Xbox Game Pass additions have been announced, with the first batch of games for February containing some amazing gems. They include Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Madden NFL 26, and day one release High on Life 2

Xbox has confirmed the list of games coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks and it's arguably the best lineup we've ever seen.

Not only do you get Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Madden NFL 26 in the coming days, High on Life 2 will hit the platform as a day one release. And there's Kingdom Come Deliverance and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for good measure.

Avowed is even being opened up to Premium members, too, having been exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers since launch.

And that's not even all – Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship, Relooted, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, Roadside Research (Game Preview), and Starsand Island will be available over the next 14 days as well. Most will be downloadable by Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, and available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on multiple platforms.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There are so many great games coming that it's hard to pick a headliner, but for me it has to be Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – not least because it's one of just a couple of Yakuza games I haven't played through yet.

It also looks bonkers – which is something I love about Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games. They nearly all mix comedy and off-the-wall ideas with serious themes and a great story.

This time, you get to play as series favourite Goro Majima, who just so happens to have ended up with amnesia and his own pirate crew. Personally, I can't wait to get my hands on it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Then there's Madden NFL 26, which is coming on 5 February for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members – just in time for this weekend's Super Bowl LX. And considering how much fun the first High on Life turned out to be, the sequel has got to be worth a look when it arrives on 13 February.

To think, we're not even halfway through the month yet. Heaven knows what else Xbox has up its sleeve for the following fortnight.