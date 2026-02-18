Xbox Game Pass just got two of the best RPGs ever made – including a 92 rated masterpiece

Quick Summary The latest games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month have been announced. They include two incredible RPGs – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the Ultimate and Premium tiers are having a great run of late – PC Game Pass members too. That's because February has already provided some excellent games to download at no extra cost.

It's proving especially good for Xbox Series X/S-owning fans of RPGs. We've had Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and a jazzed-up version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance already, but seemingly the best is yet to come.

Avowed has finally arrived for Premium members – having launched on Ultimate only originally – but it's the addition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II that's arguably the bigger deal. The sequel was nominated for numerous awards at the tail end of last year, and from 3 March it'll be available to grab for free for all Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass subscribers.

It's also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming too, so will be playable across multiple devices, including Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and supported Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like its predecessor, the action RPG focuses more on realism than fantasy, and is set during the civil war in 15th century Bohemia. The combat is more visceral than most, while the themes are believable.

It also looks stunning, with Bohemia (Czech Republic) looking magnificent. The team are Warhorse Studios have really outdone themselves this time.

Also available this month – from tomorrow, 19 February – is debatably the best role-playing game of this generation (and the last). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reappears for Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members in its Complete Edition. This includes the two expansions – Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Even if you've played it before, it's one of the rare games worthy of a second or third playthrough – it really is that good.

What else is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

Other games to have been announced for the second half of February and beginning of March are: Death Howl, EA Sports College Football 26, TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview), Dice A Million, Towerborne, and Final Fantasy III.

Most are for both Ultimate and Premium members, including Xbox Cloud Gaming.

An Xbox Game Pass Premium subscription is priced at £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 in the US. Some regions have trial periods of 14 days, including the UK where you only have to pay £1 to give the service a go.