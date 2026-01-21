One of PlayStation's biggest and best exclusives is now on Xbox Game Pass for free – with another huge sci-fi stunner yet to come

Quick Summary The last few Xbox Game Pass additions for January have been announced, and they include Death Stranding Director's Cut and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. The former is available for Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass members to download now, while the other is coming on 29 January.

Xbox is really on a sci-fi roll this month – not only was Star Wars Outlaws added to Game Pass last week, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can now download one of the biggest exclusives in PlayStation's history at no extra cost.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is an odd but hugely satisfying sci-fi adventure from Hideo Kojima, and now you can find out why for free. It originally launched exclusively on PS4, and has since graced PC, PS5 and other platforms in its enhanced Director's Cut form.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - FINAL Trailer - [ESRB] 4K - YouTube Watch On

That includes Xbox Series X/S, of course, but now you can also play it through Xbox Cloud Gaming on supported devices – such as Amazon Fire TV Stick and select Smart TVs.

You play as Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) who must help reconnect a post-apocalyptic Earth by delivering technology to points on a huge open world map. This is made all the more difficult by mysterious deadly enemies known as "Beached Things", and a madman set on destroying what's left of humanity.

It's typical Kojima – unsettling, strange but stunning in almost every way. And there are plenty of twists and turns that take the game in all-new directions.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks

Death Stranding Director's Cut isn't the only sci-fi game being added to Xbox Game Pass before the end of January. The Talos Principle 2 is coming for Premium members, as well as Ultimate and PC Game Pass, on 27 January, with Anno: Mutationem arriving a day later.

Then we're getting another blockbuster sci-fi action-adventure in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II – which will also be available across Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers. That arrives on 29 January and is arguably as big a deal as Death Stranding.

There are certainly more guns and fewer courier package deliveries, that's for sure.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The other games being added to Xbox Game Pass over the next few days are Resident Evil Village and MIO: Memories in Orbit, with the latter being a Day One release. They are available to download now.

As are RoadCraft and Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.

Drop Dunchy and MySims: Cozy Bundle are coming on 28 and 29 January respectively, while Xbox has announced a couple of early February additions too: Indika and Final Fantasy II.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Sadly, if you haven't yet played the excellent Lonely Mountains Snow Riders, you'd better do so soon – it's leaving the platform on 31 January.

The same it true of Shady Part of Me, Starbound, Paw Patrol World, Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap.