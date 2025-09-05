T3's Best of IFA 2025 Awards: Top 10 products from the show

It always comes around in a flash each year: IFA – which stands for Internationale Funkausstellung, or 'International Electronics Fair' by translation – is now in its 101st edition.

Among the sprawling halls at Berlin's Messe, where the show takes place, are many brands and products across a huge range of categories. T3's team was in attendance to pick out the best new arrivals that'll change your world across both tech and home.

We've seen each and every one of these products, so they've been vetted to pass our checks – just as we always do at each show for T3's Best of IFA Awards. Below, we'll detail why each of these top-tier picks has made the cut.

So, without further ado, here are the T3 Best of IFA 2025 Awards...

1. Hisense RGB Mini-LED with Dolby Vision 2

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense's latest TV technology, RGB Mini-LED – which you can read about in more detail here – was revealed at the CES 2025 show back in January.

At IFA 2025, however, it ramped up the TV's potential, revealing a forthcoming 85-inch set that brings the scale down to a more consumer-friendly level (the 116-inch model that came before it, now on sale in the UK, is bigger than most people's homes and budgets).

Arguably the even bigger deal, however, is that Hisense will be the first brand to deliver Dolby Vision 2 high dynamic range (HDR) quality to consumers – and this 85-inch set will be among those.

It's all impressive, eye-dazzling stuff, showing Hisense's increasing position in the high-end TV market, both in terms of scale and technologies. It's an impressive showing.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung has a legacy in making the best Android tablets, with its mega-sized Ultra now well-established. In the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, this 14.6-inch tablet furthers its pedigree, delivering the brand's thinnest design yet.

It also features an all-new S Pen stylus, with a hexagonal-tipped design, for even greater control when sketching, taking notes or utilising the variety of additional controls that come under Samsung's latest One UI software.

Galaxy AI smarts further the experience, with enhanced multi-app features, so if you elect to use an additional keyboard then this mega-tablet transforms into a laptop-replacing device that remains lightweight and portable. It's the best of all worlds.

3. Acer Swift Air 16

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

How often do you see a 16-inch laptop and think "oh, that's going to weigh too much for me to carry about?". Well, Acer has the answer in its new Swift Air model – which weighs under a single kilogram.

It's not trimmed down its size for sake of compromise, though. This magnesium-aluminium chassis has got the looks, the OLED panel looks great, while its innards deliver ample power for work or play thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor.

It's a Copilot+ PC, too, so artificial intelligence smarts are at the forefront via Windows 11, and that's all wrapped into a sub-four-figure price point to further add to its appeal. It's one of IFA's best laptops, no doubt about that.

4. Philips Hue Bridge Pro

(Image credit: Future / Mat Gallagher)

For those who use Hue lighting, the new Hue Bridge Pro sets a higher bar for performance, speed and control. An app update will also let you transfer all your settings and devices from the older Bridge in just a few clicks.

The Bridge Pro now supports up to 150 lights and 50 accessories on a single network, powered by the upgraded Hue Chip Pro, with 15x more memory and space for 500 unique scenes.

Plus a new Motion Aware feature allows existing Hue lights to act as motion sensors, adding an all-new feature to the system. And with wider placement options, it's now easier to install wherever you like – marking it out as a clear IFA winner.

5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It wasn't just an amazing tablet that Samsung revealed as part of its IFA reveal, using the show to present its latest Galaxy phone – the S25 FE, or 'Fan Edition'.

The Galaxy S25 FE is the new entry-level model to the Award-winning range, but designed with a lower price point in mind. But it does so without compromise: featuring a 6.7-inch display, making it larger than the base S25 model in the line-up.

Samsung has put a lot of work into making the new FE a more refined offering than its last-generation model. It's slimmer and lighter than before – at 7.4mm thick and 190g – and visually apes the range's iconic style in elegant form.

It's rare that a standout phone launches at IFA these days, but Samsung has bucked the trend here. And with the S25 FE featuring the latest One UI 8 software, it promises a batch of Galaxy AI feature advances to boot.

6. EufyCam S4

(Image credit: Eufy)

Looking for a top security camera? Here's IFA 2025's champion. EufyCam's latest, the S4, combines a bullet camera with pan, tilt and zoom functionality for wider, more versatile coverage.

It uses a 16-megapixel triple lens system for 130-degree fixed views and 360-degree tracking, automatically locking onto and following subjects in frame.

With 4K+ Dual 2K resolution, four LED spotlights for colour night vision, and Eufy’s most powerful solar panel to date, it’s designed for sharp, continuous, eco-friendly home security.

7. Dyson V16 Piston Animal

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson’s V16 Piston Animal is its most powerful cordless vacuum yet, built to handle tangled hair, changing floor types and heavy-duty cleaning.

Its new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head ejects hair straight into the bin as you clean and automatically adjusts suction and brush bar speeds between carpets and hard floors.

It also comes with Dyson’s new CleanCompaktor bin, which compresses debris to store up to 30 days of dust and empties more hygienically than before – solving one of the biggest headaches of cordless vacuums.

Who said cleaning wasn't fun? Dyson is always full of ideas. And the V16 is a standout product on the IFA show floor.

8. Technics SL-40CBT

(Image credit: Future)

The Technics SL-40CBT is the perfect companion to the Technics SC-CX700 wireless speakers it launched last year.

It boasts an Audio-Technica AT-VM95C Cartridge, S-shaped aluminium tone arm and a built-in phono equaliser. Most notably, though, this premium turntable comes in three colours: Terracotta, Light Grey and Charcoal Black.

Due for release this month, priced £749 / €799 (US prices to follow), it's a stylish pairing, made even better by the Bluetooth connectivity. It not only means you can go wire-free, but also that you can place the turntable anywhere you want in the room.

9. Antigravity A1

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The Insta360 spin-off Antigravity A1 drone, which we first saw a few weeks ago, is here to make drone-flying fun again.

The sub-250g drone, which can capture 360-degree footage in 8K resolution from its dual-lens setup, includes two key additions: Antigravity Vision goggles and an Antigravity Grip motion controller.

Those make flying this drone unlike anything else, for an immersive flying experience that's like "playing a POV flying simulator on your gaming console". The captured footage, meanwhile, uses algorithms to stitch footage together, effectively erasing the drone from shots.

You won't be able to buy an Antigravity A1 one until early 2026, but it's rare that a drone makes such an impact. It'll be a surefire hit at IFA 2025.

10. Meaco DD8L Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Removing damp from colder spaces, such as garages and basements works better with a desiccant dehumidifier rather than the compressor type used for most indoor tasks.

The Meaco CC8L Pro is such a dehumidifer and has some impressive new smart features to boot. There's app control and voice control through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, as well as a handy LCD display showing both the current and target humidity values.

Meaco is one of the biggest names in dehumidifying, and this model looks like another winner.