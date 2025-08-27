Hisense's record-breaking TV brings RGB-MiniLED to the UK

Quick Summary Hisense's 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV is now available in the UK for people with big walls and even bigger bank balances. Priced at £25K, it can be ordered from the likes of Harrods and Selfridges.

Hisense's stunning 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV is now available in the UK.

The massive TV features a whole bunch of industry firsts, says Hisense: the set is the world's largest single-panel television, and the company claims to be the first to put RGB-MiniLED technology into mass production.

Hisense debuted the 116-inch UX at CES earlier this year and it was one of the hits of the show, garnering multiple "best in show" awards from the assembled press. If you can afford it, it's said to be one of the best TVs ever made in terms of brightness, colour accuracy and turning people green with envy.

We're excited about RGB-MiniLED, too. While the technology can be extremely expensive for early adopters, it could be a significant rival to OLED going forward.

The 116" UX is exceptionally bright, making it ideal for rooms with lots of natural light (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense 116” UX RGB-Mini LED TV: key features, UK price and availability

Where current Mini LED displays use single-colour LED bulbs in their backlights, the equivalents in an RGB-MiniLED panel are coloured red, green and blue and can be controlled individually.

In the case of the Hisense TV, that means industry-leading colour coverage of up to 95% of the BT.2020 standard. And, because it's Mini LED rather than OLED it's exceptionally bright, with the Hisense delivering up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness.

That brightness is also delivered more efficiently, with RGB-MiniLED being less power hungry than ordinary Mini LED backlighting.

To power its panel, Hisense has implemented its Hi-View AI Engine X to optimise the picture, sound and scenario settings in real time.

And according to Hisense, the integrated 6.2.2 sound system, developed in collaboration with Opéra de Paris, means that its RGB-MiniLED TVs "transcend technology to become acoustic masterpieces".

The 116-inch UX is available in the UK now from Selfridges, Harrods, Currys, Harvey Norman and other selected retailers. It comes with a price tag of £24,999.

A more modest 100-inch model will also be available later this year.