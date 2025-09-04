When it comes to the best TVs, the landscape has been changing rapidly in recent years. There are all kinds of new technologies: ones to boost brightness, colour volume, and offset motion blur.

Samsung is at the forefront of research and development, as I got to see at a behind-closed-doors demonstration of its new 2025 Micro RGB set – the 115-inch megalith that I first wrote about back in August.

This is the cutting edge of TV technology, a panel with LED backlights so small – hence the 'Micro' aspect of the name – that they're comparable to the best OLED TVs in terms of scale. That therefore means pinpoint accuracy, without light bleed or haloing.

Greater colour and control

But it's the RGB nature of this technology that's particularly important, as there are separate red, green and blue 'sub-pixels', which can be independently controlled. Beyond the base LED backlight's brightness, this provides the ability to enhance specific colours for a greater saturation.

I saw this in full effect on the latest Micro RGB panel, with colours particularly punchy. The side-by-side image comparison (with an RGB Mini-LED set), below, was taken on my Pixel 10 Pro XL, so you'll have to take that as an approximate visual – its processing and HDR effect doesn't translate to the real-life, in-person experience.

Perhaps the greatest benefit, however, is the degree of control these tiny LEDs permit. With all the lights switched off during my preview, the comparison was night and day when viewing a low-light scene, where the 2025 panel showed OLED-like levels of contrast. The light control has effectively no light bleed.

Glare-Free finish is fantastic

With the room's lights then switched back on, however, the panel's other big new technology feature quickly revealed its value. Samsung has deployed Glare Free for its 2025 panels – including the S95F, an award-winning QD-OLED set – and on this Micro RGB set it's particularly telling.

This telly is a giant 115-inches across its diagonal, that being the only scale in which it's available, and at this kind of scale reflections would be a considerable problem for viewing.

But, just as in the S95F model, the Glare Free panel here more or less eradicates reflections, softening even direct light sources – such as lamps – into soft diffusions. It really helps the image jump off the display.

Vision AI works its motion magic

I was also impressed by how Samsung's AI processor was able to perform scene recognition and adjust to that accordingly. A great example was the playback of a game of golf – with ball-tracking shots highlighting motion-smoothing magic that offset for typical 'judder' of such moving objects.

That, combined with the brightness, colour volume, precision backlight, anti-glare coating and giant scale makes the 2025 Micro RGB set an undeniable stunner. Some of the AI effects do over-smooth subjects, particularly faces, but that aside I was wooed and wowed by this new set.

You'd expect so, though, as Samsung's Micro RGB model was priced at ₩44,900,000 in the brand's native South Korea when revealed last month. Now, however, it's officially coming to Europe in October, priced at €27,000.

That translates to around the £24,000 GBP or $32,000 USD mark. Big money for a big panel – but, based on what I've seen, anyone would be blown away by what this TV tech can do.