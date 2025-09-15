My job sees some wild tech pass through my house sometimes. Case in point: this weekend, I just set up a ludicrous 75-inch TV for review. I fear nothing will ever be the same again.

The set, which is Samsung's top-tier 8K resolution model for 2025, is called the QN990F. I figured, what with it being four times the resolution of 4K Ultra-HD, that bigger had to be better in this circumstance.

And I'm not wrong: this set positively dominates my living room space. It would empty my savings if I went and bought one, too, as in this scale it's priced at €/£5999 / $6499 (it's not ranged in Australia, where only the even bigger 85-inch version is stocked).

The 8K conundrum

So what's special about the QN990F? Well, the resolution is one thing – being the best 8K TVs' biggest point of distinction. Its 7680 x 4320 pixels amounts to over 33 million of them, all in all, which is quadruple that of 4K's 3840 x 2160.

There's an argument that you don't realistically need this many pixels, which sees 8K TVs remain very marginal in the market. But Samsung makes this set, so it's the real deal – and even with limited 8K content out there, I wasn't going to say no to some serious upscaling.

To get genuine benefit from higher-than-Ultra-HD resolution, a 75-inch set ought to be less than 4.5-feet (1.4m) away from your viewing position. So you can see why I wanted to opt for the bigger scale.

However, it's actually the QN990F's other features that I think really stand it apart. Here are my favourites, in summary, whilst I get down to reviewing the set in full in the coming weeks.

It's insanely bright

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung calls the QN990F a Neo QLED. That means it's a Quantum Dot panel (the 'Q' part of the name), introducing an additional layer for enhanced colour. More importantly, however, the 'Neo' aspect of the name means that it's Mini-LED.

Mini-LED is, as described, miniature LED backlights that provide more control and more theoretical brightness. And blimey, is the QN990F bright! Setting up my PlayStation 5's HDR (high dynamic range) curve and I don't recall ever pushing the adjustment so much before.

Glare Free is amazing

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Bright is good for cutting through in daylight room conditions, of course, but here's where Samsung's latest 'Glare Free' technology is deployed – to the QN990F's benefit.

It's not a trick: Glare Free really just is an anti-glare panel that effectively negates reflections. The marketing department got that name right, not overcomplicating things.

It works so well, too, diffusing what would otherwise be key reflections so significantly that you can enjoy the on-screen experience that much more. At this scale it's a game-changer.

It's got clever wireless tech

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

When building the set, one other feature really stood out: Samsung's Wireless One Connect Box is a smart new feature.

The 'One Connect' part is simply the removal of the HDMI sockets and other ports from the rear of the set – they live in a separate box away from the set, which is ideal for wall-mounting.

The 'Wireless' part, however, cuts the wires. A second box, which effectively assembles into the TV's rear as part of the construction, receives lossless wireless signals and beams everything into place.

It's clever as you don't really ever think about just how much heavy-lifting this Samsung set is doing as a result. It does add to latency, however, so gamers might want to skip this set as a result.

But it's no OLED

Pictured: Samsung's S95F QD-OLED TV (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So far I'm loving the QN990F's audacious size, frankly, which gives a whole new viewing experience. It sounds pretty good out the box, too, which is aided by AI-enhanced audio tricks. And it's very, very bright – which adds to its impressiveness.

But, it's no OLED. I still prefer the classic TV tech, as organic light-emitting diode means much greater per-pixel control, with no backlight bleed – from which the QN990F does suffer a little. Samsung's own Quantum Dot OLED type, gloriously represented in the S95F, is my top pick.

And we can argue forever about whether 8K's future is assured or not. There's not a lot of content in such a resolution, and while upscaled 4K looks great, you will want a good source – as so much resolution can also highlight how poor some streaming and TV content is delivered at.