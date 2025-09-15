I tested Acqua di Parma Gelsomino a Freddo – the Italian brand proves it can do autumn just as well as spring

If you think of Acqua di Parma, chances are you're thinking of its Colonia range of men's fragrances. The brand has been synonymous with citrus for as long as it has been in business, creating a solid scent profile that embodies a wide array of its products.

That makes it a great pick for the fresher spring and summer months, but can be a little to sparkly and bright for the colder, wetter autumnal and winter seasons. Fortunately, the brand has launched a new scent to pick up the slack in those months of the year.

Acqua di Parma's Gelsomino a Freddo is a new addition to the brand's catalogue, and from the first time you lay eyes on the scent profile, you'll know this one is a little different. Aside from a lemon note at the top of this one, things are notably not citrussy, which is a stark departure from things like Buongiorno and Colonia.

Fortunately, that lemon note bursts forward on the first spray, to keep you feeling right at home. It's like a warm, Italian blanket, and it really does help to bed in the rest of the scent.

As those top notes die away, the heart of florals comes to life. It's definitely a collection of notes which are less prevalent in the world of men's fragrance, but it's a welcome change here. The overall floweriness of the scent is tempered anyway – pink pepper notes help to keep things from getting too overbearing.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The dry down here is possibly the most interesting bit. A suite of woods and patchouli notes emerge at the base, which couple with the long lasting florals to create a really interesting mix. For me, the lingering experience evokes everything from a boutique sweet shop to the gentle decay of autumn leaves.

It's something I'd place in a similar wheelhouse to DS & Durga's Brown Flowers, actually. While they're definitely not the same olfactory experience, they offer something similar overall – like twins separated at birth and, as such, each shaped by a different environment.