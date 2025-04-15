I've tested DS & Durga Brown Flowers – it's killer spring scent for everyone

The spring sunshine is finally showing its face, and that marks a seismic shift in the world of men's fragrance. For those in the know, spring and summer scents err more on the lighter side, with citrus and floral notes taking the lead.

We recently put together a round-up of some of the best Easter fragrances out there, and now there might be another to add to the list. I've been testing out DS & Durga's latest fragrance, and it's a real doozy.

Called Brown Flowers, this bottle is a textbook unisex number. It's really floral in the opening burst, and that could be enough to dissuade some.

I'd urge you to stick with it though, because the dry down is where this really shines. Coffee is the most prominent note in the next stage, and that sits on a base of musk which will last an eternity. It's certainly not the most common collection of notes for a masculine scent, but it's a refreshing change in a collection of usual suspects.

The overall character is reminiscent of the first scents coming from fresh blooms as the mercury rises and spring explodes into life. It's a really evocative thing, and I've loved being able to throw it on when the occasion calls.

I'll make no bones about it – this won't be for everyone. There's a distinctly feminine edge to the profile of this one, which will certainly alienate some. If you're confident enough to wear something a bit more unisex, though, you'll open up something really quite special.

Not only that, but you'll be buying into one of the coolest brands on the scene right now. DS & Durga is a two-person team which offers a uniquely curated playlist for each of its bottles. It's designed to offer an architecture for the fragrance, which rounds out the overall experience, and it's really quite cool.

I tested the brand's Big Sur Eucalyptus last month, and you can really feel the theme continuing here. It's punky and edgy – and they smell fantastic.