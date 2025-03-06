I tried DS & Durga's Big Sur Eucalyptus – a new take on fresh men's fragrance with unquestionable cool
Come for the killer scent. Stay for the lovable brand.
When it comes to men's fragrances, you're really spoilt for choice. The market has boomed in recent years, offering something for every occasion, price tag and preference.
With so many options at your disposal, one of the key differentiators can be branding. People buy into the ethos of a company, and that can often be as significant to the buying experience as the product itself.
Snag a 50ml bottle of this unique scent at SpaceNK for £155! You'll love the blast of eucalyptus in the opening, and the fresh, green dry down.
Enter D.S. & Durga. The two-piece outfit from New York blends a self-taught perfumer with an architect who "builds buildings for [their] scents."
It's gritty and raw, with a punky edge – the brand dubs itself "more Sid than Sinatra." And that musical nouse is important, as D.S. & Durga offer a unique Spotify playlist for every scent they produce. It might sound like a gimmick, but it certainly adds to the overall experience, allowing you to power up some of your other senses.
So, let's talk about Big Sur Eucalyptus. I've never been to Northern California – as a matter of fact, my entire experience of the USA comes from ever-spiralling news stories and the warm glow of Hollywood films. Fortunately, it's the latter which this scent evokes.
Buy D.S & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus at Space NK
As the name suggests, there's a big hit of eucalyptus in the opening. It's fresh, but in a really unique way – I've tried classics like Acqua di Parma Colonia and other leftfield takes like Eau d'Italie's Acqua di Positano, and this still feels like something all of its own.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's certainly some wood here, too, though its more subtle. Fresh and green notes are the real order of the day, with an overall profile that's very pleasing and oddly nostalgic. Throw on the accompanying playlist and I feel like I'm driving an old Mustang down a coastal road; wind in my hair and stereo loud.
Longevity isn't the best – I find it burns off pretty quickly, which is compounded by the fall off of its key notes in the dry down. But hey, there's nothing wrong with topping up – especially with a scent which smells as divine as this.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I tested Eau d'Italie Acqua di Positano – a fresh scent with a peculiar drydown
If you enjoy fresh scents, this is worth a try
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza – a gentle twist on a classic, clean fragrance
If you like the original Colonia, this could be a neat way to spice up your scent
By Sam Cross Published
-
Rabanne unveils Phantom Elixir – a woody men's fragrance perfect for date night
It joins the Rabanne Phantom collection
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia – this fragrance is a classic for a reason
Colonia is one of the most iconic fragrances of all time
By Sam Cross Published
-
I used AI to create a luxury men's fragrance – the results are unbelievable
EveryHuman uses AI to create a scent for your specific profile
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Acqua di Parma fragrance is an ode to its first ever scent
Colonia Il Profumo is a modern reworking of the original Colonia
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tested TUMI 19 degree – a classic masculine fragrance with a citrus kick
Come for the cool bottle, stay for the elegant scent
By Sam Cross Published
-
I've tested Lalique Encre Indigo – a unique fragrance which is perfect for stacking
The prominent note in this fragrance is something I've rarely come across before
By Sam Cross Published