I tried DS & Durga's Big Sur Eucalyptus – a new take on fresh men's fragrance with unquestionable cool

When it comes to men's fragrances, you're really spoilt for choice. The market has boomed in recent years, offering something for every occasion, price tag and preference.

With so many options at your disposal, one of the key differentiators can be branding. People buy into the ethos of a company, and that can often be as significant to the buying experience as the product itself.

Enter D.S. & Durga. The two-piece outfit from New York blends a self-taught perfumer with an architect who "builds buildings for [their] scents."

It's gritty and raw, with a punky edge – the brand dubs itself "more Sid than Sinatra." And that musical nouse is important, as D.S. & Durga offer a unique Spotify playlist for every scent they produce. It might sound like a gimmick, but it certainly adds to the overall experience, allowing you to power up some of your other senses.

So, let's talk about Big Sur Eucalyptus. I've never been to Northern California – as a matter of fact, my entire experience of the USA comes from ever-spiralling news stories and the warm glow of Hollywood films. Fortunately, it's the latter which this scent evokes.

Buy D.S & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus at Space NK

As the name suggests, there's a big hit of eucalyptus in the opening. It's fresh, but in a really unique way – I've tried classics like Acqua di Parma Colonia and other leftfield takes like Eau d'Italie's Acqua di Positano, and this still feels like something all of its own.

There's certainly some wood here, too, though its more subtle. Fresh and green notes are the real order of the day, with an overall profile that's very pleasing and oddly nostalgic. Throw on the accompanying playlist and I feel like I'm driving an old Mustang down a coastal road; wind in my hair and stereo loud.

Longevity isn't the best – I find it burns off pretty quickly, which is compounded by the fall off of its key notes in the dry down. But hey, there's nothing wrong with topping up – especially with a scent which smells as divine as this.