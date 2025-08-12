Round faces suit longer beards – what beard style suits your face, according to shaving experts

There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect beard’ but you can find the perfect look for your face shape. From round faces to square jaws, there’s a unique style that can flatter your face while also improving the look of your beard.

To find out more, I spoke to shaving experts at men’s personal care brand, Harry’s , who explained which beard style works best for your face shape, lifestyle and grooming routine.

So, grab your best beard trimmer and let’s get started.

1. Round face

According to Harry’s, round faces best suit beards that are shorter on the sides and longer around the jawline. They explain that this “gives your face a more angular look, making your jawline appear squarer instead of rounded.” Having a longer beard on the jaw, like a goatee or a chinstrap, adds length, definition and elongates the face while making it look less circular.

See how to choose a beard trimmer for longer beards for buying advice.

2. Oval face

If you have an oval face, you’re in luck as most beard styles will suit your face shape, as it’s one of the most versatile types out there. But to flatter your jaw, cheekbones and face in general, Harry’s recommends steering clear of “pointed beards, like the stiletto, as they can throw off your natural balance.”

3. Rectangular face

The key with a rectangular or oblong shaped face is to balance out the length and add fullness, width and structure for a more chiseled look. “Beard styles that add width, like the hipster beard, work well, as do styles that help define the jawline, like the chinstrap beard,” says Harry’s.

(Image credit: Harry's)

4. Square jaw

A square jaw essentially means that you have a strong jawline which really accentuates your face shapes and gives you all the right angles. But despite its appeal, a square jaw can often appear a bit sharp and harsh, so Harry’s suggests “a full beard, stiletto beard, scruffy beard, or even some stubble work really well with this face shape, giving you plenty of stylish options.”

5. ‘Mature’ beards

This isn’t exactly a face shape, but if you’re unsure what beard to go for as you get older, you’re in luck as a well-groomed facial looks great, regardless of your age. The trick is to stick to your normal beard style – like a long beard if you have a round face or a chinstrap for a rectangular face – but cut it a little closer to your face if you’re worried about scruffiness or gray hairs.