I tested Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Intense – it's perfect for the modern gent

If you're sick of the usual men's fragrance offerings – all spice and wood; leather and tobacco – you'll be happy with the latest offering from Jean Paul Gaultier. Scandal Pour Homme Intense is an interesting fragrance, with a much more reserved profile.

I've been testing it recently in a wide variety of scenarios to get a feel for just how good it is. And spoiler alert – it's probably exactly what you don't realise you're missing.

The profile on offer here leans much more into the traditionally feminine realm, which will be too much of a departure from familiarity for some users. Stick with it, though, and there's a lot to enjoy.

Opening with a burst of clary sage, you'll enjoy warm, herbaceous notes right from the off. That sits of a base of vetiver and leather, which will be much more palatable for most users.

The clary sage top note never dissipates fully, though, always keeping itself present as part of the dried fragrance. You'd better like it, too, because this really lasts well. It's still sitting comfortably on my skin some nine hours after spraying, which is a really good amount of longevity.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Silage does drop off after a few hours, but that's not too uncommon. It goes from quite a strong performance down to something that you'll smell during movement, but might miss if you're sitting still.

As mentioned above, the overall profile does lean into a more traditionally feminine place, too. That's going to be too much for anyone who enjoys traditional masculine scents, but if you're comfortable with something softer, you'll love this.

All in all, it's a solid option for those open to something a little different. It's more likely to be part of a rotation than anyone's signature scent, but it certainly has a place for anyone seeking something a little more leftfield.