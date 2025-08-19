5 men's fragrances I'd buy if my collection was wiped out tomorrow – including Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Acqua di Parma

As someone who tests a lot of men's fragrances, I'm blessed to have a pretty full collection of bottles to choose from. And while that's quite handy – there's never a dull day, and always the right scent for any occasion – I often wonder what I'd do if it were all to disappear overnight.

Well, wonder no more. I've given it some thought, and I've narrowed it down to five bottles which I'd use to kick start my collection again should the worst happen.

Let's start with an obvious choice. Acqua di Parma Colonia has been around since 1916, and there's a good reason why it has lasted that long. Simple, elegant and effective – this is far and away my most worn bottle throughout the spring and summer months.

This is absolutely where I'd start things off.

Up next is a more recent bottle I've tested. As part of my miniature fragrances feature, I got my hands on a teeny weeny bottle of Tom Ford's Bitter Peach.

It quickly became a favourite for me, and I'd absolutely take on a full size bottle for more frequent use. It might not be an everyday pick, but when you fancy something a little more leftfield, it's a solid bottle to have on the stand.

Another I have only tried in miniature, Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male Elixir is one of the most popular men's fragrances out there. It's not hard to see why, either.

From the first spray, this feels like everything is right where it needs to be. It's elegant, masculine and youthful, but never feels like it leans too far one way or another. The perfect everyday option – especially as the mercury drops.

If Le Male Elixir is intended to be the star player in this setup, Invictus is the eager super sub, ready to take the reigns when needed. While the two aren't all that similar in terms of profile, they're both easy-wearing masculine bottles which would be perfect for daily use.

Invictus offers a lighter profile, which could even make it a more attractive prospect for the office.

There's nothing better than the smell of freshly cut grass throughout the warmer months, and you can have that on your skin thanks to this exclusive DS & Durga bottle.

Crush Balls was made to celebrate the Wimbledon Championships, and smells like a glorious walk through a freshly mown meadow. It's another which would probably be used more sparingly, but when you fancy a good green scent, there are few better than this.