7 best fragrances for men for the office and university 2024

As the summer starts to draw to a close, it’s time to think about heading Back To Class. Whether you’re going back to the office, university or school room, heading back with a new signature scent is sure to turn heads and get you prepared for the next season of work and studying.
The type of best men’s fragrances and colognes you’ll want to wear for the office or classroom are different from the ones you’d wear during the evening and at events. You don’t want to be wearing anything too overpowering or distracting, but you want it to be strong enough that you smell and look professional. Think fresh and clean notes like cotton and vanilla mixed with darker tones like oud and leather.
Many of these 11 best daytime fragrances for men would be suited to the office, but for a more expansive variety, here are seven of the best men’s fragrances for the office and university.
Starting off strong with Tom Ford, Ombré Leather is the best office fragrance from the luxury brand – as we found in our 9 best Tom Ford fragrances guide. As the name suggests, Tom Ford Ombré Leather has soft undertones of leather, and as part of the woody and spice fragrance family, it has layers of patchouli and vetiver. Earthy and floral notes like moss and jasmine sambac balance out the intensity to make it work for an office setting.
Tom Ford Ombré Leather is available to buy for £108 at The Perfume Shop / $160 at Tom Ford Beauty.
A bold scent that lasts all day, Hugo Boss’ The Scent is a combination of amber and wood tones. It’s exotic yet fruity, with layers of ginger, maninka and leather. It can be worn throughout the day, from the office to the evening, and it comes in a classic BOSS engraved bottle.
Hugo Boss The Scent is available to buy for £90 at Hugo Boss / $115 at Hugo Boss.
Acqua Di Parma has a scent for every occasion, including the office and classroom. Its Colonia fragrance dates back to 1916, and has become a firm favourite for both men and women, thanks to its uniquely fresh scent. Part of the citrus fragrance family, Acqua Di Parma Colonia has notes of grapefruit, mandarin, mint, cinnamon, pice, amber, leather and wood.
Acqua Di Parma Colonia is available to buy for £104 at John Lewis / $50 at Amazon.
The Givenchy Gentleman Society is long-lasting yet has a moderate intensity so it won’t be too overpowering while you’re working in the office. It has an interesting combination of fragrance families, as it’s a mixture of woody, floral and spicy. With notes of sage, nutmeg, orris, vetiver, cedarwood, vanilla and sandalwood, it’s a masculine yet refreshing scent.
Givenchy Gentleman Society is available to buy for £85 at John Lewis / $113 at Nordstrom.
Described as ‘intense yet vigorous’, Dsquared2 Green Wood works well in the office, thanks to its top notes of citrus. Part of the woody fragrance family, Dsquared2 Green Wood has aromatic notes of bourbon pepper, musk, vetiver, cedarwood and lemon to give it fresh balance.
Dsquared Green Wood is available to buy for £44 at The Fragrance Shop / $48.95 at Amazon.
Perfect for everyday life, Montblanc Explorer is inspired by nature and adventure. As part of the woody fragrance family, this aromatic cologne has notes of sage, leather, patchouli, vetiver and green bergamot. It’s a little darker than you might want for the office but it draws just enough attention without being too powerful.
Montblanc Explorer is available to buy for £38 at Montblanc / $75 at Montblanc.
Azzaro Wanted is a fresh yet warm scent that wouldn’t be out of place in the summer or autumn months. With notes of cardamom, vetiver and tonka bean, it’s a woody fragrance that still has some lightness to it, and it comes in a fun shaped and decorated bottle.
Azzaro Wanted is available to buy for £55 at The Perfume Shop / $89 at Walmart.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!