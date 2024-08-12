7 best fragrances for men for the office and university 2024

As the summer starts to draw to a close, it’s time to think about heading Back To Class . Whether you’re going back to the office, university or school room, heading back with a new signature scent is sure to turn heads and get you prepared for the next season of work and studying.

The type of best men’s fragrances and colognes you’ll want to wear for the office or classroom are different from the ones you’d wear during the evening and at events. You don’t want to be wearing anything too overpowering or distracting, but you want it to be strong enough that you smell and look professional. Think fresh and clean notes like cotton and vanilla mixed with darker tones like oud and leather.

Many of these 11 best daytime fragrances for men would be suited to the office, but for a more expansive variety, here are seven of the best men’s fragrances for the office and university.