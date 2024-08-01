Back to Class 2024: go back to work, university or exercise in style

Are you ready to go back to class? Whether you're heading off to university or back to the office after some well-earned time off, T3's guide has you covered for everything you need to do it in style.

This August, T3's Back to Class month will be covering everything from your commute to your desk accessories, with all the products that make your work or study just a bit more enjoyable.

Each week we're covering a new area to offer up the very best gadgets and tech for your needs. Whether your kitting out your dorm room, home office or cubicle, our selection isn't your back to basics cutlery set – this are serious items you can be proud of, and will have your colleagues or classmates green with envy.

We're kicking things off with perhaps the biggest investment for most workers or studiers, the laptop. There will be transport options, working from home wonders and so much more though. Below you'll see more of a sneak peek of what's to come but keep checking back each day for more.

Back to Class schedule planner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Week 1: Laptops and tablets

Buying a new laptop can be a serious investment, but pick the right one and it will serve you well for years, and do far more than just churn through those reports. The best machines offer blisteringly fast processors, OLED displays and AI capabilities, while some of the best tablets could replace your laptop altogether.

Finding the best laptop for you will depend on exactly what you need it to do, but there's some very appealing options at all budgets. If you want a laptop you can carry everywhere you might want to consider a lightweight laptop, while if you want performance in droves, a gaming laptop might be better suited to your needs.

More features here from 5th Aug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Week 2: Bags and home set ups

Whether you need to carry your tech everywhere with you, or build the ideal home set-up, we've got a solution for you. Week 2 looks at the best laptop bags and rucksacks for your commute to work or uni, as well as everything you need for working from home.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From pop-up desks to office chairs and desk lamps, you can make your home office look like something from the set of Suits – with a little less Meghan Markle. Time to clock off? Don't forget about the best watches, so you never work too late.

More features here from 12th August

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Week 3: Transport

Say bye bye to the bus and au revoir to that Uber, we've got you covered for your very own classy forms of transport. Whether it's out on the road on a speedy e-bike, or beating the queues of traffic on a lightweight electric scooter (not on public roads if you're in the UK), you can arrive under your own steam and in style.

Week 3 is all about transport options and there's lots to choose from, whether you're just looking to get from A to B, or want something a bit more fun. For longer commutes, you might want to consider an electric car, or even a bike, such as the Maeving RM1.

More features here from 19th August

Week 4: Desirable desktops

So you've got your fancy desk and office chair, but how do you take that set up to the next level? In week 4 we look at the tech side of that work-from-home set up, with a range of gadgets to provide the electrical icing on the cake.

If you work on a laptop, adding a decent sized 4K monitor can transform your working experience, while a decent webcam will make you look better on those important video calls – even the ones home to mum.

To soundtrack your working day, a good pair of headphones are essential as they not only provide excellent audio quality but they block out the sounds of those around you. Plus, gamers can opt for a gaming headset that will also work on an Xbox or PS5 for when you call it a day.

More features here from 26th August