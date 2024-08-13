Made by Google event 2024: Google Pixel 9 and other devices expected to launch

After a few years of making some of the best Android phones on the market, Google is set to take to the stage once more today. That follows on from the Google I/O event earlier a few months ago, which was surprisingly light on product reveals in favour of AI updates.
As ever, the Google event today will be live-streamed, offering users around the world the opportunity to keep up with the action. That's taking place in California at 6pm UK time (that's 7pm in Central Europe, or 10am PDT and 1pm EDT for those over the pond).
While very little has been officially confirmed, we know that the new range of Google Pixel 9 phones are set to launch. That includes an interesting looking model called the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – as spotted on the Google store. There is also word of a new Pixel Watch, while a slew of AI chatter also seems likely.
I've been covering the absolute pinnacle of tech for the past two years as a member of the T3 team, and following them for many years before that. I have to say I'm really excited for this event. The rumoured changes to the Google Pixel phone range sound really exciting – though with my recent foray into the world of foldable phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also sounds intriguing!
Nine lives
Good morning Google fans! It's still only the wee hours of the morning in California, but the excitement for today's Made by Google event can already be felt around the world.
T3's resident News Writer, Sam Cross, here. I'll be with you all day today, bringing you all of the news and gossip, as well as seeing you through the event itself.
Rumours suggest we'll see a host of new devices including Android phones, smartwatches and possibly even a new set of earbuds. On top of that, expect a lot of talk surrounding AI, and maybe even a look at the next generation of Android OS.