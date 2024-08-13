Made by Google event 2024: Google Pixel 9 and other devices expected to launch

After a few years of making some of the best Android phones on the market, Google is set to take to the stage once more today. That follows on from the Google I/O event earlier a few months ago, which was surprisingly light on product reveals in favour of AI updates.

As ever, the Google event today will be live-streamed, offering users around the world the opportunity to keep up with the action. That's taking place in California at 6pm UK time (that's 7pm in Central Europe, or 10am PDT and 1pm EDT for those over the pond).

While very little has been officially confirmed, we know that the new range of Google Pixel 9 phones are set to launch. That includes an interesting looking model called the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold – as spotted on the Google store. There is also word of a new Pixel Watch, while a slew of AI chatter also seems likely.