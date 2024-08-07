Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals could include storage upgrades and free Fitbit Premium

Quick Summary Google is reportedly working on some enticing deals for those who pre-order the Pixel 9 range. It'll include free YouTube and Fitbit Premium, and more.

We're now just days away from the next big Made by Google event, which takes place on 13 August and promises to usher in a whole heap of new Google hardware.

With the Pixel 9 and its various models expected to headline the presentation, Google is reportedly working on some fairly enticing offers for those who take the plunge early and pre-order one of the new phones.

According to the team at French website Dealabs, there will be a promotional window between 13 August and 5 September in which people can get some big bonuses if they pre-order or buy a Pixel 9 in any model.

For one, they'll automatically get three months of free YouTube Premium access, as well as six months of Fitbit Premium – that's quite a decent slice of value considering each membership's monthly cost.

This will be added to by six months of free Google One Premium (with 2TB of cloud storage), making for a chance to see what the full-fat maximum cost Google lifestyle might look like.

Those who buy the Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL will get a more powerful phone, and they're expected to have a year of Google One AI Premium thrown in to give them access to a whole range of new on-device AI features.

The report also indicates that, in France at least, there will an offer whereby you get a higher storage version of the phone for the price of the drop-down model.

And finally, it is claimed that there will be trade-in offers for those handing in a good-quality phone to upgrade to a Pixel 9, up to a maximum of €150 (around $163 in the US at current exchange rates, £128 in the UK) for the Pixel 9 and €200 for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. We'd be surprised if there wasn't something similar in the US and UK., too.

Either way, though, it looks like the Google Store will have plenty of attractive asterisks and offers to browse when it sets pre-orders live after the Made by Google event – if you're thinking that a Pixel 9 might be the phone for you, it would seem that'll be a good time to get your order in.