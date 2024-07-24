Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL are great looking phones, as new renders prove

Quick summary Fresh renders give us a clean look at the forthcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new Google phones are expected to launch on 13 August at the Made by Google event.

Google is preparing to announce its new devices, with the Pixel 9 family due to be announced on 13 August at the Made by Google event. The family will consist of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Despite many previous leaks, we've just had our best look at the Pixel 9 so far.

Google appears to be shifting up a gear, launching a full run of devices at the same time, while introducing a new configuration into the mix too. Previously the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched separately to the Pixel Fold, but that's all changing for the Pixel 9 family. We're also going to see the introduction of the Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes, a compact version and the larger model with the XL name.

These new images from 91mobiles give us really clean renders of the Pixel 9 in Cosmo (pink) and the Pixel 9 Pro XL in Porcelain. Only the smaller devices will be available in pink colours - it looks as though Google doesn't think anyone will want a giant pink phone.

There are a couple of interesting details that we've seen before. The Pixel 9 has a colour-matched frame with a matte finish. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a glossy frame instead. We also get a great look at the new camera bar, and the tweaked cameras that it houses.

What new features will the Pixel 9 phones offer?

We've heard plenty of details about what the new Pixel 9 phones will offer as they vie to be the best phones of the year. We know it will be powered by the new Tensor G4, we know that the displays aren't going to change by much and we’ve heard about that camera tweak. There's talk about enabling satellite communication too, but I think all these things will fall to the wayside.

Instead, I expect the entire launch of the new Pixel phones to focus on the features enabled via AI. From what we've heard, the AI features are going to be bundled up together as Google AI and introduce a range of exciting new options.

Google is already pushing these devices as being powered by Gemini - its latest AI engine. Code has suggested that Gemini Pro could be bundled into the deal to give you really advanced AI skills, while Google itself has revealed many of the new features via cryptic video.

That includes new skills to recall the information in screenshots, and to add the photo taker into group photos using an AI feature called Add Me. But what I'm most interested in is how Google moves into the post-Assistant era. Google Assistant has been the cornerstone of on-device interaction for many years, and now Google wants to move everyone to Gemini.

We'll learn everything, officially, on 13 August.