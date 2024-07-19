Google reveals the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Fold along with their launch date

Quick Summary Google has released teasers for its Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Fold phones. It has also confirmed that the phones will launch on August 13th.

After endless leaks, Google has started the marketing campaign for its Pixel 9 phones. So far it's teased two different models: the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The first teaser, embedded below, is a video showing the Pixel 9 Pro. It's pitched as a break-up letter to your old phone explaining that the new contender feels "magical" and isn't "just the same old thing." The tagline, "Oh hi, AI" makes it pretty clear that Google Gemini is going to be a big part of the marketing push this year. That's something we've been expecting: code inside the Google app strongly suggested a big Gemini push.

The phone in the video is the porcelain model and you can clearly see its reflective metal sides as well as the redesigned camera bar. And the video ends with the launch date: you'll see the Pixel 9 Pro at the Made By Google event on 13 August.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro - YouTube Watch On

Google knows when to Fold 'em: August 13th

The second tease is for "a foldable phone built for the Gemini era", the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Again the model shown is the porcelain one, and you can clearly see the Apple-esque square camera bump on the rear. As with the Pixel 9 Pro the pitch here is largely around AI, and the video has the same breaking-up-with-your-old-phone theme too.

Once again the video is below, and it ends with the same launch date: August 13.

As these are marketing teasers there's no substance here, but previous Pixel 9 leaks have given us a good idea what to expect from each phone's innards. We've also had informed leaks suggesting some significant camera changes across the range, mostly positive, but with smaller sensors in the Fold in order to help keep the case relatively slim.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - YouTube Watch On