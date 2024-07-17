Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold and Pixel 9 XL specs and photos revealed in massive leak

Quick summary Taiwanese regulators have leaked the entire Pixel 9 range including the Pro, XL and Fold. The leak includes teardown images and key specifications.

It looks like whoever's in charge of product secrecy at Google is on holiday. Just two days after the Pixel Pro XL leaked and prices leaked too, the entire range has just leaked via the Taiwanese regulator NCC. The leak includes our first good look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, pictured above, and it also includes key details such as battery sizes and charging speeds.

Four Pixel 9 models have leaked via the NCC: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The leak includes pictures of the phones' insides and outsides, which have been organised into a gallery by Android Authority.

What does the epic Pixel 9 leak tell us?

As per earlier renders the forward-facing selfie shooter is moving to the corner of the screen, and the long camera bar has been swapped out for a more Apple-y square camera assembly. The bezels of the 9 Pro Fold appear to be slimmer than in the original Pixel Fold, and the crease looks less prominent too.

The NCC filings also reveal charging speeds for the phones, ranging from 20.25W for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to 24.12W for the Pixel 9, 25.2W for the Pixel 9 Pro and 32.67W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That suggests that the devices will support at least 30W charging, with the Pro supporting 35W or more.

The filing also reveals a new, 45W power brick as well as each phone's battery size: you're looking at 4,558 mAh in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro; 4,942 mAh in the Pixel 9 Pro XL; and 4,560 mAh across the twin batteries of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And the details also include Thread certification and ultra wideband, although the base model Pixel 9 won't have UWB.

The NCC filings don't tell us everything – they're solely focused on hardware – but other reports suggest that Google is going to be pushing its Gemini AI very strongly, especially for the Pixel 9 Pro.

We're expecting to see all of these models unveiled at Google's event on August 13th, although at the rate leaks are currently emerging it's hard to imagine there will be many surprises left by then.