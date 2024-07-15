Google Pixel 9 prices leak and it's not all good news

We know that Google is planning to launch a bumper crop of phones at the Made by Google event on 13 August – and a crucial piece of information about the new devices has just leaked. We've already seen comprehensive leaks around the new hardware, but now we have the prices and colours for the new devices too.

The leak comes from French publication Dealabs (via 91mobiles) and gives us the pricing in Euros. Not only that, it fleshes out some information on Google's fourth device – the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And yes, you read that right – the Pixel Fold will become the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the name confirmed via a recent certification listing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 9 series prices Model Storage (GB) Price (€) Pixel 9 128 / 256 899 / 999 Pixel 9 Pro 128 / 256 / 512 1099 / 1199 / 1329 Pixel 9 Pro XL 128 / 256 / 512 / 1TB 1199 / 1299 / 1429 / 1689 Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256 / 512 1899 / 2029

The prices reveal that you'll be able to pick up a Pixel 9 from €899 – about £755 at today's rates. That looks like a €100 bump in price from the Pixel 8. For the UK, I'd expect this price to be set at £799, up from £699.

The Pixel 9 Pro (which is the new compact Pro model) will slot in at €1,099 (about £923), leaving the Pixel 9 Pro XL to start at €1,199 (around £1,000). That would make the new Pixel 9 Pro XL the same price as the old Pixel 8 Pro, the device it replaces.

Finally we have the new Fold. This device will start at €1,899 (approximately £1,595). Again, that's the same pricing as the current generation of Pixel Fold in Germany, so it's likely to stick to the £1,749 starting price that we currently have.

Across the board then it's a mixture of good news and bad. It appears that the entry point for the Pixel 9 will be higher. That will make the Pixel 9a more attractive when it launches, with a bigger gap between the two phones at the bottom of the Pixel family.

At the top end, however, it looks as though prices might not change - which means you're no worse off. It's worth considering that the older Pixel devices have been regularly discounted and that's likely to see some great deals on Pixel 8 phones through the rest of the year.

But which Pixel 9 colour will you choose?

Not only do we have the pricing, but we have colour information to go along with this too. The Pixel 9 will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo (pink) and Mojito (green).

The Pixel 9 Pro will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Pink, but the 512GB model will reportedly only come in Obsidian and Hazel.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be offered in Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel for the 128GB model – the 256GB model will add pink to the mix as Google obviously pushes for an upsell for that particular colour, while the 512GB model apparently won't offer pink as a choice.

If you're eyeing up the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then the choices are Obsidian or Porcelain. Now all we need to the launch and you can choose the colour you want!