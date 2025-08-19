Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks ahead of tomorrow's launch, and it's bad news for speed fans
If you don't need GPU then maybe it's not so much a problem
Quick summary
A new leaked benchmark score for the Pixel 10 Pro XL reveals that the GPU performance has left a lot lacking.
This comes the day before the expected official launch, suggesting the Tensor G5 won't catch up to the competition in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Android fans could be disappointed tomorrow when the Google Pixel 10 range is expected to be officially announced. According to a leaked benchmark test, the performance may not be good enough for some.
The leaked test appears to show that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, featuring the Tensor G5 CPU, won't be as fast as the competition in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
All quite worrying but it's to be taken with a pinch of salt as this is still simply a leak at this stage.
The leak appeared on Reddit with two images having been uploaded showing the results. The AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarking scores show side by side an alleged Pixel 10 Pro XL and a Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the 10 scoring higher than the 9 across the various tests.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a single core score of 2,296 and a multi-core score of 6,203 on the Geekbench 6 CPU result.
So while the scores show a step forwards, one Redditor points out that this puts the new Pixel behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 scores.
The Samsung Galaxy S24, for example, offers a similar single-core score, at 2,314 but it's that higher threading factor that affects things with a far higher multi-core score at 7,157.
The leak allegedly comes from a retail store employee who had access to a demo unit and carried out the testing. The person said, interestingly, that the unit was remotely factory reset shortly after the pictures were posted.
Google is expected to official announce the new Pixel range tomorrow, 20 August.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
