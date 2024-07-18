Leaked Pixel Watch 3 prices show Google's ready to take the fight to Apple

Quick Summary The Google Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with prices expected to start from £349. It will come in a range of colours, with Wi-Fi and LTE versions of both.

Google is gearing up to launch a new model of its popular Pixel Watch at its Made by Google event on 13 August. The new watch is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series of phones and come in two sizes for the first time.

Now we have details on how much the watch is expected to cost, thanks to French publication Dealabs. The site has details on all the colours, the variants and prices, although they are in Euros.

The source confirms that there will be two different sizes of the watch, 41mm and 45mm – which is a first for the Pixel Watch, which has previously only been available in the smaller size.

The 41mm version of Watch 3 will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Pink colours, matching the colours of the new Pixel 9 Pro.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will come in Obsidian, Porcelain and Hazel. It looks like you won't be able to get a massive pink smartwatch, sadly. Both devices will offer Wi-Fi or LTE versions.

According to the details, the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) will cost €399 for the Wi-Fi version, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 2. The LTE version of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will cost €499, which is €50 more than the previous version. We'd expect these to translate into £349 and £399 respectively.

Moving onto the larger model, the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) will reportedly cost €449 for the Wi-Fi version, while the LTE version will cost you €549. I'd expect the 45mm model to cost £349 and £499 when it comes to the UK.

Taking the fight to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is the dominant force in smartwatches. It sells in massive numbers, but only to those with an iPhone, because you can't use it with Android phones. Those on Android have more choices, with the Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and others offering a good WearOS experience.

The repositioning of Pixel Watch models makes them more comparable to the line-up of Apple Watch Series 9 devices. These also come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with Wi-Fi or Cellular versions. However, it looks like Google's watches are going to be £50 cheaper across the models.

Of course, Apple has the cheaper Watch SE, as well as older Apple Watch models in its portfolio – as well as the Apple Watch Ultra.

If it's an Android-equivalent of the Apple Watch Ultra that you're after, then feast your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which matches that device in terms of ambitious outdoor performance – some might say, a little too closely.