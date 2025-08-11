Google Pixel Watch 4 leak shows off new charging and sensor design

Quick Summary Another leak has appeared online revealing the Google Pixel Watch 4 and its new charging mechanism. The leak comes from Reddit, picked up by 9to5Google and it seems to show off retailer training material for the new smartwatch.

Google's next generation of phones and wearables have leaked extensively over the last couple of months. The company is due to hold it's Made by Google event on 20 August but it feels like there aren't all that many surprises left when it comes to what will be unveiled.

Only last week, there were a couple of videos revealed by notorious leaker, Evan Blass, showing off the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel Watch 4, with the latter presenting a glimpse at the new charging mechanism for the smartwatch.

The latest leak gives us an even better look however, with the best view we have seen so far of the Pixel Watch 4's rear and the side charging pins.

What does the latest leak tell us about the Pixel Watch 4?

The leak was picked up by 9to5Google after it was shared on Reddit by user SaltySugar_Beater and it appears to be training materials for retailers.

It shows an image of the rear of the Pixel Watch 4, as well as the side with the new charging pins and it details some of the "key improvements" the new smartwatch includes. The display will offer "enhanced visual clarity and responsiveness", the material says, and it also mentions "smart features for a more intuitive user experience".

(Image credit: Reddit)

The Pixel Watch 4 is also said to be "equipped wth a Gen 3 sensor hub for precise activity monitoring", as well as offer "built-in safeguards for user well-being".

There is also a slide focusing on the Pixel Watch 4's design where the material says the smartwatch will introduce "the next era of 3D shaped by water design with the first-of-its-kind 3D domed, curved cover glass".

(Image credit: Reddit)

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 4 is claimed to offer "extended power and faster recharging capabilities", with the materials suggesting the new smartwatch will deliver a "25 per cent longer battery life, delivering up to 30 hours".

For now, nothing is official regarding the next Pixel devices but there's not long left to wait before we find out if everything that has leaked so far is the real deal and we are really growing to like the idea of this new charging system.