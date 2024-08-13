Google Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL are all about the display

Quick Summary Google has lifted the lid on its latest smartwatches and, as rumoured, there are two sizes this year – 41mm and 45mm. Both come with significantly improved display technology and boast up to 36 hours of battery life, plus a stack of interesting new fitness features.

After months of speculation, Google has unveiled its Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL smartwatches.

Both wearables have a similar form factor to previous models, with a round display and sleek, slim design, they even share similar internal specs. However, not only do we now get two watch sizes, there's a significant boost in the display technology.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes, with the latter being dubbed "XL" for obvious reasons.

They also sport smaller bezels to their immediate predecessor – 16% smaller, it is claimed. This allows for even more screen real estate.

In addition, each watch's Actua display is two-times brighter than before, now running at up to 2,000 nits. And as they can dim down to just 1 nit, it means that you should be able to read your watch regardless of whether it is a bright, sunny day, overcast or during the night.

(Image credit: Google)

The display also carries a 60Hz refresh rate for the first time, making for smoother transitions and overall visual experience. That can drop down to 1Hz too, which is handy to avoid battery drain even when "always-on".

Speaking of that battery, Google claims that it can last up to 38 hours with battery saver mode switched on, or a whole day (24 hours) in general use. And, if you wear it when sleeping, it will automatically activate bedtime mode to keep power usage at its lowest while also tracking your sleep.

Google Pixel Watch 3 other specifications

In terms of other specifications, the Watch 3 and XL model each use the same processing chip found in the Pixel Watch 2 – the Qualcomm SW5100. They come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

There are Wi-Fi only and LTE models available, with Bluetooth 5.3 support as well as dualband (2.4GHz/5GHz) wireless connectivity. Each watch face is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Both sizes come with Wear OS 5.0 preinstalled.

Google Pixel Watch 3 features

Among the new features, the Pixel Watch 3 family of devices include advanced motion sensing that, when combined with machine learning, takes fitness tracking to a new level. There are new running routine capabilities, with the ability to create new routines, including timed warm-ups and cooldowns.

You can even set a target pace, heart rate, time or distance. And then, while on the run, you will receive on-wrist guidance via audio and haptic cues. This is also amplified through a new running dashboard in the Fitbit app.

Six months of Fitbit Premium are included with each new purchase, so you can enjoy the additional benefits of the paid plan. While new cardio load tracking is available too, to help you avoid overtraining during workouts, while a new morning brief feature has been added to the Fitbit suite. It'll give you a summary of your health and fitness metrics each day.

Finally, the Watch 3 has better integration into the Google ecosystem, so can interact with other devices – such as the Nest Doorbell, allowing you see who's at the door and talk to them directly from your wrist.

Google Pixel Watch 3 price and availability

The 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 will be priced at £349 / $349.99 / AU$579 for the Wifi model, £449 / $449.99 / AU$749 for the LTE version, while the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL with cost £399 / $399.99 / AU$669 and £499 / $499.99 / AU$839 respectively.

They will each be available from 10 September 2024.