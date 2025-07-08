OnePlus slims down Watch 3 with new 43mm size and the promise of Google Gemini

Quick Summary OnePlus has released a smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3 with a 43mm body for smaller wrists. The new model is lighter, but still offers 60 hours of use and is loaded with features – including Gemini that's coming soon.

"It might be too bulky for some", was one of the concluding lines from our OnePlus Watch 3 review, as the company first launched its latest wearable in a 46mm size. But now there's great news for those with slimmer wrists too – a 43mm version.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm has a sightly more minimalist design, stripping away some of the bulk of the case for a sleeker build. It now looks more like the Pixel Watch 3.

And as an added bonus, the new OnePlus Watch 3 43mm doesn't lose any functionality, it basically offers the same features but with a more compact design.

It's 28% lighter than the regular model, with more delicate lugs, a button that's flush with the casing on the side, and still offers the rotating crown. The screen on the new model is 1.32-inches, so a little smaller than the 1.5-inches of the original.

The AMOLED screen has a 466 x 466 pixel resolution (the same as the original), while it's powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, a dedicated hardware platform for wearable devices. The battery is said to last for up to 60 hours and it has an IP68 protection rating, so you can use it in water.

The case is stainless steel, coming in black or silver, while it comes with a fluroelastomer strap. OnePlus said that it decided to launch this smaller size in response to feedback from its community.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is loaded with features

We already think that the OnePlus Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches of 2025, and with a new smaller option pitching up, it only reinforces that strong positioning.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £269 / €299 (although currently available with a slight launch discount), it's slightly cheaper than the original too.

The Watch 3 is loaded with features, with this new model introducing female health tracking and new Mind & Body Evaluation to look after your wellbeing.

This will use your HRV (heart rate variability) and other factors to evaluate your mental wellbeing and make suggestions for you. This might include things like telling you to take a break, go to bed or get something to eat.

There are also video watch faces, adding a little excitement to the front of the watch, while it will act as a health monitor, including heart rate tracking during exercise, sleep tracking.

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm runs on the Wear OS 5 platform, with the company telling me that Gemini will soon be on the watch too, replacing Google Assistant. There's also support for offline YouTube Music, Google Wallet and the full range of Wear OS apps.

The Watch 3 43mm is available to buy now.