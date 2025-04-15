Your WearOS watch will get arguably the biggest app update in a generation soon
This could be a gamechanger
Quick Summary
WearOS smartwatches look set to receive a gargantuan upgrade soon.
But there's still no word on exactly when it's coming.
Millions of people use a WearOS smartwatch. The operating system – created by Google – offers a universal platform which transcends manufacturers with a uniform look.
Think of it a little like Android phones. Those offer a universal platform for handsets, which is picked up by a wide array of manufacturers who make their own tweaks on the form. In both cases, Apple offers a rival in the form of the iPhone and the Apple Watch, too.
Now, those WearOS capable watches are set to get a seismic upgrade. That's because Google Gemini looks likely to arrive on them with a software update in the near future.
For those who may be unaware, Gemini is Google's AI offering, and it's a pretty impressive suite. The headline is certainly Gemini Live, which is the brand's new voice assistant, but there's a lot of other goodness lurking beneath that umbrella.
So, just what is going to arrive on your watch? Well, according to a report by 9to5Google, the AI assistant is going to be the big draw.
As part of the backend code which the report unravels, the device will say, "Get started with Gemini: Speak naturally and get more done with a personal AI assistant on your watch."
That would certainly be a useful addition for users. While I've loved using Gemini on my phone, there's no denying that a smartwatch is more likely to be where you need it, when you need it. It stands to reason, then, that having those capabilities there would make things a lot more convenient.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There is also still said to be the usual caveats about Gemini's accuracy. You'll spot it in the fine print of just about any AI out there – a warning to double check the accuracy of answers as they won't always be correct.
There's also no word on exactly when these features will arrive. It could be that they sneak out in an update, but it's also possible that the brand will hold onto this to launch alongside the successor to the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
