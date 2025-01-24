Google's Gemini AI smart home controls are now available to everyone

It's expected to roll out over the coming weeks

Google&#039;s Gemini AI smart home controls
(Image credit: Google)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Google's Gemini AI smart home controls, initially previewed in November 2024, are now rolling out globally. Previously focused on apps like Google Workspace and YouTube, Gemini now supports managing Google Home-connected devices via its Android and iOS apps.

Google has officially decided to make its Gemini AI smart home controls available to everyone. Previously focused on managing Google Workspace apps, Google Maps, YouTube, YouTube Music and more, this extension expands Gemini’s capabilities to include controlling and managing Google Home-connected smart devices. Users can now download the Gemini app on Android and iOS to access these enhanced features.

The extension follows a major enhancement to Gemini, enabling it to perform more complex tasks across multiple apps seamlessly. Additionally, the Nest Protect smart smoke and CO2 alarm has been integrated into the Google Home app, allowing users to monitor and manage their smoke alarms alongside other smart devices in one unified platform.

The update was initially released as a public preview in November 2024 and is now expected to roll out globally over the coming weeks.

Nest Thermostat

Once the extension becomes available, users can enable it through the Gemini web client or the mobile app. According to Google's support page, it can control a wide range of smart home devices, including lights, sockets, switches, air conditioners, thermostats, fans, curtains, smart TVs, speakers, washing machines and more. However, these devices must be connected to Google Home for the extension to function. Gemini also allows users to issue complex, multi-step commands, and the AI chatbot will handle them effortlessly.

However, there are some noted limitations. Currently, the extension only supports prompts in English, restricting its usability for non-English speakers. It also cannot process commands for security devices that require a PIN, stream video feeds from cameras, or execute preconfigured routines.

TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸