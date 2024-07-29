Google updates its Nest cameras and doorbell with better detection and support than before

QUICK SUMMARY
Google Nest is rolling out new updates for its Nest Cam and Nest Hello users to offer better detection and management. The Nest Cam has been upgraded with garage door detection, while the first generation wired doorbell or Nest Hello gets better support and camera experiences.
The updates were announced last week and are available to access in the Public Preview of the Google Home app.
Google has recently announced its latest updates for Nest camera and doorbell users. The new updates started rolling out in Public Preview in the Google Home app last week, and are designed to offer better detection, support and viewing experiences than ever before.
As announced on Google Nest Community, the updates are for Nest Camera and the first generation wired Nest Doorbell or Nest Hello as it was formerly known as. Starting with Nest cameras – which feature in our best security camera guide – Google has decided to bring garage door detection to all compatible Nest Cam users in the Google Home app.
After testing garage door detection within its Public Preview program, compatible Google Nest cameras will now detect if your garage has been left open and will notify you without the need for any additional sensors or hardware. During initial set-up, users will need to place their Google Nest camera inside or outside the garage door and with a clear and uninterrupted view of the garage door to use this new feature in the Google Home app.
There are a few caveats to this new update. The first is that users will need to have a Nest Aware subscription and own either an indoor, wired or second generation Nest Cam or an indoor or outdoor battery Nest Cam. Other requirements include the camera being at least 10 feet away from the door, unaffected by direct sunlight and not be placed at too high an angle.
The next update from Google is for Nest Doorbell users, specifically the first generation wired doorbell that was previously called the Nest Hello. As Google continues to improve its Google Home app experience for its users, the Google Nest Community is expanding its support for its original video doorbell in the Home app.
Rolling out to Public Preview over the next few weeks, this Nest Doorbell update will allow users of the first generation doorbell to manage it alongside other devices in the Google Home app for easier management and control. Not only does this better integrate the original Nest Doorbell into your smart home ecosystem, but it also unlocks more features, including camera history experiences where you can switch between timeless and event list views.
As this update is being rolled out to Public Preview, the first generation wired Nest Doorbell users will be able to give feedback on their experience before it becomes a permanent update.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
