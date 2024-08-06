Google Pixel 9 set to get a new weather app

Quick Summary
The new Google Pixel 9 range looks set to enjoy a nifty new app from launch.
That's a clean redesign of its weather app.
When we're talking about the best Android phones on the market, there are a whole range which deserve a mention. The sector has expanded significantly in recent years, with more and more brands bringing models to the fore, offering their unique take on the form.
For those looking for a total software and hardware solution all crafted under one roof, Google is the way to go. Their range of Pixel handsets are the only Android devices which can claim that, rivalling the iPhone and it's iOS system.
There's a new lineup for that range expected next week. The Google Pixel 9 range is expected to launch on the 13th of August – and there's something new coming for users.
That's because a new weather app has been spotted by renowned tech insider, Kamila Wojciechowska. That report showcases the new app, which takes a previous Pixel Weather app – used to provide weather functionality in the Clock app – and makes it pretty enough for users to see.
The app is expected to leave the factory pre-installed on the new range of devices. Older handsets like the Google Pixel 8 Pro will also get the app, though they'll have to wait patiently for it to arrive further down the line.
Based on the images shared in the report, the app utilises a distinctly minimal theme. Plain backgrounds are topped with easy-to-digest information in a sans serif font which is super easy to read.
The main display shows the current temperature nice and large at the top, with an icon to signify the current weather conditions in place of a degree symbol. You'll find information about what that temperature actually feels like, as well as highs and lows beneath that.
All in all, it looks pretty neat. While the addition of a new app may seem like an unusual choice, it offers a clear and concise method for users to figure out whether or not they'll need their umbrella today.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
