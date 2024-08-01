Google Pixel 9 may convince you to upgrade – but not because of Tensor G4

Quick Summary The Google Tensor G4 isn't expected to bring a huge performance gain for the Pixel 9 family. Instead the chip is thought to focus on efficiency, with a new modem that's core to the new offering.

The latest flagship phone is just around the corner, with Google expected to announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on 13 August and what looks to be a huge Made by Google hardware event.

We've heard plenty about what this phone will offer, with a change in design, support for satellite calling and more, but so far little has really been said about the Tensor G4 that's thought to power the new devices.

Thanks to a source talking to Android Authority, we now know a lot more about what to expect, with Google's Tensor G4 specs getting revealed. But the Pixel 9 might not be the phone to get excited about if you're looking forward to a huge power boost, because that might not be coming.

The Google Tensor chips have powered Pixel devices since the 2021 Pixel 6, and haven't always been able to keep up with hardware in rival devices. According to Android Authority, one of the reasons Google turned to designing its own chip was because of the additional hardware it could integrate, allowing for more specific tasks over an off-the-shelf chip.

This helps Tensor target tasks like AI, the camera and security, but reportedly, none of this changes. While there's new main cores to perform the heavy lifting that the chip will do, early benchmarks suggest that we might only be looking at an 11% performance increase.

So what is better about Tensor G4?

But there could be light at the end of the tunnel. It's suspected that the changes are designed to help the chip run more efficiently and without generating more heat, rather than targeting a big performance boost. While that might not hit the headlines, better battery life would certainly be welcomed.

That's not the only area that's going to get a boost. It's said that the Tensor G4 will use the Exynos 5400 modem from Samsung, which will bring performance gains. It's thought that this will bring support for satellite connectivity, while also being more efficient - according to Android Authority, it could boost modem efficiency by 50%.

The modem provides all the connectivity for the phone and that consumes plenty of power, while also generating heat while working hard to supply that solid data connection. Improving the efficiency is a step forward and could result in a better experience for the Pixel 9.

So it's mixed news: while much of the chip doesn't appear to target raw performance, it could be more efficient, resulting in a Pixel 9 that offers better connectivity and better battery life - both of which will be welcomed.