Google Pixel 9 may convince you to upgrade – but not because of Tensor G4

Quick Summary
The Google Tensor G4 isn't expected to bring a huge performance gain for the Pixel 9 family.
Instead the chip is thought to focus on efficiency, with a new modem that's core to the new offering.
The latest flagship phone is just around the corner, with Google expected to announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on 13 August and what looks to be a huge Made by Google hardware event.
We've heard plenty about what this phone will offer, with a change in design, support for satellite calling and more, but so far little has really been said about the Tensor G4 that's thought to power the new devices.
Thanks to a source talking to Android Authority, we now know a lot more about what to expect, with Google's Tensor G4 specs getting revealed. But the Pixel 9 might not be the phone to get excited about if you're looking forward to a huge power boost, because that might not be coming.
The Google Tensor chips have powered Pixel devices since the 2021 Pixel 6, and haven't always been able to keep up with hardware in rival devices. According to Android Authority, one of the reasons Google turned to designing its own chip was because of the additional hardware it could integrate, allowing for more specific tasks over an off-the-shelf chip.
This helps Tensor target tasks like AI, the camera and security, but reportedly, none of this changes. While there's new main cores to perform the heavy lifting that the chip will do, early benchmarks suggest that we might only be looking at an 11% performance increase.
So what is better about Tensor G4?
But there could be light at the end of the tunnel. It's suspected that the changes are designed to help the chip run more efficiently and without generating more heat, rather than targeting a big performance boost. While that might not hit the headlines, better battery life would certainly be welcomed.
That's not the only area that's going to get a boost. It's said that the Tensor G4 will use the Exynos 5400 modem from Samsung, which will bring performance gains. It's thought that this will bring support for satellite connectivity, while also being more efficient - according to Android Authority, it could boost modem efficiency by 50%.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The modem provides all the connectivity for the phone and that consumes plenty of power, while also generating heat while working hard to supply that solid data connection. Improving the efficiency is a step forward and could result in a better experience for the Pixel 9.
So it's mixed news: while much of the chip doesn't appear to target raw performance, it could be more efficient, resulting in a Pixel 9 that offers better connectivity and better battery life - both of which will be welcomed.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL are great looking phones, as new renders prove
This is the cleanest look we've had at the Google Pixel 9 so far
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google officially reveals Pixel 9 Pro feature set – by having a dig at iPhone
A whole world of AI features have been revealed for Pixel 9
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 prices leak and it's not all good news
Prices and colours bring good news and bad for Pixel 9 buyers
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 tipped for an AI boost with some genuinely useful new features
Google AI should shift things up a gear with the Pixel 9
By Chris Hall Published
-
Made by Google 2024 how to watch – see the Pixel 9 launch live
Google's next major launch event is earlier this year, here's how to follow it all as it happens
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The pink Pixel 9 leaks again in new hands-on video – this time switched on
Another video leak shows the Pixel 9 in all its pink-hued glory
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Pretty in pink – Google Pixel 9 revealed in biggest video leak yet
Expect lots of leaks in the next few weeks
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 will launch sooner than expected, as new Made by Google event confirmed
Google has seemingly changed its annual plans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published